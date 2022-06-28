ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Department of Justice Files Lawsuit Against Kansas

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit in federal court in against the the State of Kansas. The DOJ says the lawsuit is against the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. to protect the employment rights of Army National Guard Staff Sergeant (SSG) Stacy Gonzales. The Department...

Comments / 42

Cindy Ballard Merritt
2d ago

so what about all the military members who have been forced out of the military for refusing to get the vax? don't they deserve the same respect?

Reply(22)
24
Nira Barricklow
1d ago

The DOJ needs to investigate what goes on through uneducated malicious police departments. It would scare you. Right now, Thomas County Sheriffs Office has me posted on Google as a drug felon for over six years. I wasn’t ever arrested for this, nor do I participate in felonious activities. It’s a totally made up charge. According to Thomas County Sheriffs Department, I have been locked up there for over six years. When I called them, they denied everything. They can do whatever they want to ruin a person’s reputation for future employment.

Reply(2)
4
David Powell
1d ago

Are Congress Don't fowl the Oath of office. They do what ever they want. Corruption at it's best

Reply
6
