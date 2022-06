WEST CHESTER TWP. — The Crazy Cardboard Regatta, a cardboard boat race around the lake at Voice of America MetroPark, is as fun and wacky as it sounds. During this popular event, spectators will be able to watch handcrafted boats sink or swim as they make their way to the finish line. Crazy Cardboard Regatta boats will also have a chance to win various themed awards, including “The People’s Choice Award” and the “Soggy Bottom Battle.”

