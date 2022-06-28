ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Fully inkjet-printed flexible organic voltage inverters as a basic component in digital NOT gates

By Adam Luczak
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn relation to conventional vacuum-based processing techniques inkjet printing enables upscaling fabrication of basic electronic elements, such as transistors and diodes. We present the fully inkjet printed flexible electronic circuits, including organic voltage inverter which can work as a NOT logic gate. For this purpose the special ink compositions were formulated...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimised weight programming for analogue memory-based deep neural networks

Analogue memory-based deep neural networks provide energy-efficiency and per-area throughput gains relative to state-of-the-art digital counterparts such as graphics processing units. Recent advances focus largely on hardware-aware algorithmic training and improvements to circuits, architectures, and memory devices. Optimal translation of software-trained weights into analogue hardware weights-given the plethora of complex memory non-idealities-represents an equally important task. We report a generalised computational framework that automates the crafting of complex weight programming strategies to minimise accuracy degradations during inference, particularly over time. The framework is agnostic to network structure and generalises well across recurrent, convolutional, and transformer neural networks. As a highly flexible numerical heuristic, the approach accommodates arbitrary device-level complexity, making it potentially relevant for a variety of analogue memories. By quantifying the limit of achievable inference accuracy, it also enables analogue memory-based deep neural network accelerators to reach their full inference potential.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phys.org

In non-volatile memory technologies, 2D materials may drive a major leap forward

Non-volatile memories—which are able to retain information even when power is removed—are largely employed in computers, tablets, pen drives and many other electronic devices. Among the various existing technologies, magnetoresistive random-access memories (MRAM), currently used only in specific applications, are expected to expand considerably on the market in the decade to come.
COMPUTERS
#Inverter#Low Voltage#Organic Electronics#3d Printers
PC Gamer

Valve says Steam Deck's SSD change impacts performance only in 'extremely uncommon cases'

And then only in file transfers—"OS performance, loading times, game performance, and game responsiveness are identical." Steam Deck designer Lawrence Yang has explained the rationale behind a recent change to the handheld gaming PC's storage options, saying that the team at Valve has "determined that there is no impact to performance between the two models" of SSD now being used.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Profiling the total single-cell transciptome using droplet microfluidics

Current high-throughput single-cell methods detect only a small part of the transcriptome. The workflow presented here integrates molecular analysis and droplet microfluidics to derive total transcriptomic atlases that encompass alternative splicing and non-coding transcripts in large numbers of single cells. The utility of this method is demonstrated by analysis of mouse gastrulation and early organogenesis.
SCIENCE
Engineering
Country
Poland
Technology
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Indian edtech giant Byju’s delays $1B acquisition payment, lays off hundreds of workers

Greetings on this Hump Day. We’ve got one housekeeping item for you: We need your vote on what roundtable sessions you’d like to see at Disrupt. And if you didn’t get a chance to read Becca’s piece on what venture capital deal terms look like in this environment, she and Natasha break down the story in today’s Equity podcast. — Christine.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Retraction Note: A novel IgY-Aptamer hybrid system for cost-effective detection of SEB and its evaluation on food and clinical samples

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep15151, published online 19 October 2015. After publication, concerns were raised that the top and bottom panels of FigureÂ 3A appear to be identical. The Authors are unable to provide the original data. The Editors therefore no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions presented in this Article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Techniques to help devices keep their cool

Thermal management technology is essential in the development of electronic systems, and techniques that can deliver efficient cooling continue to evolve. Thermoelectric devices convert heat into electricity or electricity into cooling, and are typically constructed of alternating thermoelectric 'legs' made of n- and p-type semiconductors (with the legs connected electrically in series and thermally in parallel via conductive electrodes). The devices can be divided into two broad classes: macro-thermoelectric devices and micro-thermoelectric devices. Macro-thermoelectric devices, which include thermoelectric generators and thermoelectric coolers, have already been commercialized and are of use in applications ranging from the thermal management of batteries to power generators for space missions. Micro-thermoelectric devices, which have a smaller leg cross-section and height than their macroscopic counterparts, are at an earlier stage of development. But their capabilities have advanced quickly in recent years and the devices are of potential use in a range of emerging applications.
ENGINEERING
TechCrunch

Cybersecurity startups, once the VC darling, hammered by layoffs

But while many expect the cybersecurity industry to weather the current economic storm better than most, not least due to the number of high-profile ransomware attacks and data breaches we’re seeing each week, the sector is far from immune from the mass layoffs that are impacting every corner of the technology industry. Layoffs tracker Layoffs.fyi says almost 13,000 tech workers lost their jobs in June alone, compared to about 2,500 this time last year.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

TLcom Capital appoints Eloho Omame as partner to back more pre-seed and female-led startups

TLcom Capital is known for investing from seed to Series B. Some of the deals from its portfolio in this category include uLesson, Ajua, Ilara Health, Kobo360 and Twiga. However, the venture capital firm has been flexible with its deal-making processes, registering a few later-stage deals, such as in Andela’s Series C, and much earlier stages like Autochek’s pre-seed deal.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Subretinal drusenoid deposits as a biomarker of age-related macular degeneration progression via reduction of the choroidal vascularity index

This study aimed to analyse the role of the choroid in early age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by analysing choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in pure cohorts of patients with subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) or conventional drusen (CD). Subjects/Methods. This was an observational cross-sectional study. Comprehensive ophthalmologic examination and multimodal imaging including...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

A look into how Conversion Capital plans to back fintech and infrastructure startups out of its new, 6x larger fund

But Lawless, who started the venture firm after serving in leadership positions in capital markets at Lehman Brothers and Barclays, had a vision that financial services infrastructure would be unbundled as companies moved critical operating infrastructure to the cloud. Lawless raised $10 million and $20 million for Conversion Capital’s first and second funds, respectively.
BUSINESS
Variety

The Best Gaming Keyboards in 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. Your gaming PC is only as good as its peripherals, and the keyboard is probably the most important one of all. All of the processing speed and memory and upgrades in the world are not going to save you from a bad gaming experience if you’re trying to play on a cheap, janky keyboard. Convinced? Great. Now let’s get to upgrading you to the best gaming keyboard. But what kind should you get? Yes,...
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Scalable single-mode surface emitting laser via open-Dirac singularities

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Single-aperture cavities are a key component of lasers, instrumental...
PHYSICS

