LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire at around 1:30 p.m. in 1000 block of Fairfield Street on Tuesday. According to LFR, the one-story house was on fire in the back bedrooms. At the time of the fire, the two occupants were out of town. Two bystanders tried to use fire extinguishers on the home, then called LFR, who made entry and extinguished the fire.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO