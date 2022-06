LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An effort to write abortion rights into Michigan's constitution has reached its signature goal, about two weeks before the deadline. “We are absolutely laser-focused, though, on continuing to collect signatures. We have to keep the momentum up,” said ACLU of Michigan legislative director Melissa Kovach, who said the ballot initiative had met the 425,059 minimum signatures required by the state.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO