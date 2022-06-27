How Blockchain Will Break Down Barriers to Asset Management?

SINGAPORE & HONG KONG – JUNE 28 , 2022 Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Limited (HKD.com), a leading digital asset exchange in Hong Kong, today announces that the company has entered a joint strategic partnership and merger and acquisition with Technicorum Holdings (www.technicorum.com), diving further into the $163 billion annual global blockchain market. The merger company, formerly known as Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore regulated Payment Services Act exempt company, will be newly renamed as HKD.com (Singapore) Pte Ltd, which will allow both groups to leverage each other's strengths and networks to get more deeply entrenched in the blockchain industry. With regulated payment services globally, a leading centralised exchange app and platform, a regulated token launchpad, expertise from ICO’s to IEO’s, IDO’s, IGO’s, DeFi and NFT’s, as well as recently GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, this strategic partnership is a great enabler for both HKD.com as well as Technicorum.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO