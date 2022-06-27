ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Blockchain Will Break Down Barriers to Asset Management?

blockchain.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal inequality is more extreme than ever, and with the rising cost of living in many places around the world due to the pandemic and political instabilities, the gap doesn’t look set to narrow any time soon. Over the last few years, the divide between rich and poor has risen dramatically,...

blockchain.news

blockchain.news

Crypto Data Firm Kaiko Raises $53m from Investors Led by Eight Roads

Blockchain data startup, Kaiko has raised $53 million in its Series B funding round, tripling the company’s valuation amidst the bearish crypto market terrain. The funding round was led by Alibaba’s backer, Eight Roads, with participation from Revaia as well as existing investors Alven, Point9, Anthemis, and Underscore.
MARKETS
blockchain.news

FTX Abandoned Discussions to Celsius Network Acquisition - Report

The latest report on Thursday 30th June showed that Bahamian cryptocurrency exchange FTX Derivatives Exchange passed on a deal to acquire New Jersey-based crypto lending firm Celsius Network. FTX had begun discussions with Celsius about bailing out the troubled company or acquiring the firm. However, after examining Celsius’ finances, the...
MARKETS
blockchain.news

Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Limited(HKD.com) announces M+A with Technicorum Holdings, creating USD100million valuation company in Singapore

SINGAPORE & HONG KONG – JUNE 28 , 2022 Hong Kong Digital Asset Exchange Limited (HKD.com), a leading digital asset exchange in Hong Kong, today announces that the company has entered a joint strategic partnership and merger and acquisition with Technicorum Holdings (www.technicorum.com), diving further into the $163 billion annual global blockchain market. The merger company, formerly known as Gravitas International Associates Pte Ltd, a Singapore regulated Payment Services Act exempt company, will be newly renamed as HKD.com (Singapore) Pte Ltd, which will allow both groups to leverage each other's strengths and networks to get more deeply entrenched in the blockchain industry. With regulated payment services globally, a leading centralised exchange app and platform, a regulated token launchpad, expertise from ICO’s to IEO’s, IDO’s, IGO’s, DeFi and NFT’s, as well as recently GameFi, SocialFi, and the Metaverse, this strategic partnership is a great enabler for both HKD.com as well as Technicorum.
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Cypherpunk Holdings Sells All Crypto Assets to Avoid Market Volatility

Cypherpunk Holdings, a Canada-based firm that invests in technologies and cryptocurrencies, announced on Tuesday that it has sold all of its Bitcoin and Ether holdings to ride out the ongoing market risks. The firm sold 214.7203 Bitcoins for about C$6.09 million ($4.7 million) and 205.8209 Ethers for C$293,000 ($227,000). In...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Wealth Management#Blockchain#Infrastructure#Smart Contract#Web3 Investment
blockchain.news

MicroStrategy Buys Additional $10M Worth of Bitcoin

Not minding the losses accrued thus far, MicroStrategy Incorporated has continued to buy the dip, the latest of which is 480 units of Bitcoin (BTC) worth approximately $10 million. According to a Form 8-K filing lodged with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), MicroStrategy said it “acquired approximately...
STOCKS
blockchain.news

Compass Mining CEO And CFO Abruptly Resign, Company Faces Business Struggles

Compass Mining, a Bitcoin mining hosting and brokerage services firm based in Delaware, US, announced on Tuesday that its CEO, Mr. Whit Gibbs, and CFO, Mr. Jodie Fisher, have resigned effective immediately. In a statement, the company admitted that while the firm was established to make mining easy and accessible,...
BUSINESS
blockchain.news

Holograph Integrates LayerZero To Facilitate Holographic Omnichain NFTs That Beam Across Blockchains

Holograph, the omnichain interoperability protocol for minting and bridging non-fungible tokens (NFTs), is partnering with LayerZero to deliver its patented ‘holographic’ bridging solution that seamlessly beams tokens across blockchains with complete data integrity, including persistent smart contract addresses and token IDs. Antiquated NFT bridging solutions create what have...
SOFTWARE

