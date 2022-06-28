ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The C3d-fused foot-and-mouth disease vaccine platform overcomes maternally-derived antibody interference by inducing a potent adaptive immunity

By Min Ja Lee
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccination prevents and controls foot-and-mouth disease (FMD). However, the current FMD vaccine remains disadvantageous since it cannot overcome maternally-derived antibody (MDA) interference in weeks-old animals, which suppress active immunity via vaccination. To address this, we developed the immune-enhancing O PA2-C3d and A22-C3d FMD vaccine strains that can stimulate receptors on the...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

