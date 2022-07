Longtime Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton is currently a free agent. The four-time Pro Bowl receiver's contract with Indy expired after the season. While rumors around Hilton and the Colts possibly striking terms on a new deal are flying around, Hilton is also looking at other options. There hasn't been much talk about him joining Green Bay, but the 10-year veteran is still looking to add a Super Bowl to his portfolio. The Packers have the cap room (roughly $17M) and they have the quarterback in future, first-ballot Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers. Could No. 13 find his way to Green Bay?

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 MINUTES AGO