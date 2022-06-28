ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reply to: "Steller's sea cow uncertain history illustrates importance of ecological context when interpreting demographic histories from genomes"

By Fedor S. Sharko
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReplying to A. A. Campos et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31381-6 (2022) A Matters Arising article raised concerns about the interpretation of our findings reported in our recent publication on the Steller's sea cow (Hydrodamalis gigas) nuclear genome1. After careful consideration of the criticism, we maintain our main conclusion that this marine...

