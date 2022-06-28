Reply to: "Steller's sea cow uncertain history illustrates importance of ecological context when interpreting demographic histories from genomes"
Replying to A. A. Campos et al. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-31381-6 (2022) A Matters Arising article raised concerns about the interpretation of our findings reported in our recent publication on the Steller's sea cow (Hydrodamalis gigas) nuclear genome1. After careful consideration of the criticism, we maintain our main conclusion that this marine...www.nature.com
Comments / 0