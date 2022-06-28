Slight Water Bill Reduction Approved by Vincennes City Council

Pike-Gibson Water Company continues its hydrant and water line flushing today in parts of Pike and Gibson Counties. The areas in and around Mount Olympus, Oatsville, Union, and Wheeling will be affected by the flushing today. Pike-Gibson Water users in those areas may see low water pressure, and some discolored...
Daviess County Road 550 North just north of Cannelburg will close today and tomorrow between County Road 950 East and 975 East. The location is near Dinky’s Auction Barn; the closure is part of Dinky’s Horse Progress Days. The road will re-open at the end of the day...
The Indiana Department of Transportation will close State Road 241 near Decker a week from today. On July sixth, 241 will be closed between U-S 41 and Second Street in Decker. The closure is for a culvert replacement; the work is expected to take around a day to complete. The...
Last minute entries are still being accepted for the annual Vincennes Fourth of July Parade. The event will be held on the traditional downtown parade route in Vincennes. That uses Hart Street, Seventh Street, Main Street, and Second Street near the Riverfront Pavilion. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says as of...
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – For over 20 years, Knox County was one of the only counties in the state without a subsidized EMS service. As a result, residents didn’t have to pay a tax for their ambulance service. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum said he knew that wouldn’t last forever. “We knew the day was going […]
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt has stated previously, “I take an oath to uphold the laws in the State of Indiana. I realize that it’s up to the legislature to decide what the laws are going to be. It’s my job to enforce them and to protect the public”
A press release from Alcoa says that one of the three operating smelting lines at Alcoa Warrick Operations is being shut down. According to Alcoa, the smelting line is being curtailed due to "operational challenges." The news release from Alcoa says that the smelting line is expected to be fully...
Liz Romani and Joe Gish were named as winners of the annual Vincennes Spirit of ’76 Award. The honor is given each year to the person or persons who have done the most to promote the spirit of Vincennes over the last year. Romani and Gish were instrumental in this year’s Big Balloon Build. The ballon-based event was the first one ever held in the United States.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Grant money from the state is helping grow Terre Haute's downtown area. The city has received over $4 million to add two hotels and a parking garage in the area. These buildings will be built on the corner of 7th and Wabash. This is where the...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Union Hospital has a new life-saving initiative that's open to the public. It's a vending machine right outside the emergency room with naloxone inside. According to the NIDA, naloxone can be used to help reverse an opioid overdose for 30 to 90 minutes. Union Health...
Workers from Vincennes University’s Industrial Maintenance program have finished training for Crane’s Army Ammunition Activity. The five-day course was in electrical motor control systems. The participants learned more about operating, installing, designing, and troubleshooting electrical motor controls. The University features various training courses across Indiana — including at...
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials with Greene County General Hospital celebrated the opening of several newly constructed facilities Wednesday. The ribbon cutting marked the finish of a project that began with their groundbreaking 8 months ago in November of 2021. The addition includes a new MRI suite, a new Ultrasound suite, and updated and […]
GREENE CO. – Indiana Conservation Officers (ICO) welcomes three new officers to operational District 5. Officer Kaley McDonald will be assigned to Greene County. McDonald is a native of New Jersey who graduated from Monroe Township High School in 2013. She attended Middlesex County College, where she studied earth science and earned an Associate of Science degree in 2018.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, an Indiana House Bill takes effect that allows Level 6 felons to once again be sent to state correctional facilities, rather than be housed in county jails. Vanderburgh County officials hope the change will take away the pressure and overcrowding. People enter the Vanderburgh...
BEDFORD – Tuesday morning was a time of celebration for two individuals who graduated from Lawrence County Superior Court I Problem Solving Court. Robert Lee and Duane Sharp were honored today at the graduation, for their diligence and hard work to make themselves better. Superior Court I Judge John...
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources will offer reserved hunt opportunities starting today. The event includes dove hunting on state property, and deer and squirrel hunts on private lands. Applications must be in place by 11:59 pm on August first. A related wildlife hunt will be held at Goose Pond...
-The Owensville Carnegie Public Library (OCPL) Board of Trustees announced on June 29 in a Facebook post that they will be closing their facility. This is the third of three posts made on their page, closing the facility starting June 27 and going to June 29.
The Vincennes Police fleet is growing, with a new group of cars coming into use by City Police officers. Vincennes City Council president Tim Salters says one of the new vehicles will be on display on Monday during the annual Fourth of July parade. The vehicle delivery took about 18...
Good Samaritan is moving forward with a remodel project to relocate the Wabash Valley Friendship Clubhouse (WVFC). The WVFC is a program that provides opportunities for people with mental illness to live productive lives. Due to an increase of members, the Clubhouse will be moving to a different, larger location.
