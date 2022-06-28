Slight Water Bill Reduction Approved by Vincennes City Council

Liz Romani and Joe Gish were named as winners of the annual Vincennes Spirit of ’76 Award. The honor is given each year to the person or persons who have done the most to promote the spirit of Vincennes over the last year. Romani and Gish were instrumental in this year’s Big Balloon Build. The ballon-based event was the first one ever held in the United States.

