Cognitive fatigue due to exercise under normobaric hypoxia is related to hypoxemia during exercise

By Genta Ochi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe previously found that a 10-min bout of moderate-intensity exercise (50% maximal oxygen uptake) under normobaric and hypoxic conditions (fraction of inspired oxygen [\({{\text{F}}_\text{IO}}_{_{2}}\)]"‰="‰0.135) reduced executive performance and neural activity in the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC). To examine whether this cognitive fatigue is due to a decrease in SpO2 during...

