While his signing has been official for a while, Lorenzo Insigne will finally be eligible to feature for Toronto FC on July 9 versus the San Jose Earthquakes after leaving Napoli on a free transfer. On paper, Insigne could be one of the best signings in the history of Major League Soccer as the 31-year-old has made 433 appearances for the Serie A side, scoring 121 goals and assisting 95 more. But he's entering his biggest challenge yet in the midst of Toronto's rebuilding season.

MLS ・ 7 HOURS AGO