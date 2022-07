Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.

BURBANK, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO