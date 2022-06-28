ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta, Twitter Is Livid & Extends Prayers

By Alvin aqua Blanco
Z1079
Z1079
 2 days ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgqQL_0gOBo3w400
Source: Jeff Schear / Getty

The Hip-Hop music industry is reeling after renowned executive Chaka Zulu was shot on Sunday (June 26) in Atlanta. The Disturbing Tha Peace co-founder is expected to recover and is reportedly in critical but stable condition

11 Alive reports that Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ longtime manager, shot in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta according to police. Zulu was one of three men who were shot off Peachtree Road around 11:35 p.m. Per Fox 5 Atlanta, police responded to the parking lot of APT 4B, a restaurant that Zulu owns, which is part of a strip of businesses near Peachtree Creek, located at 2293 Peachtree Road.

Unfortunately, one of the men who police found shot did not survive his injuries after all three were taken to a local hospital. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, but they didn’t provide many more details. The shooter is still at large.

Like his longtime business partner Ludacris, Chaka Zulu also got his start in the radio side of the music industry. With the Atlanta rapper not getting serious looks for his rhymes skills, then known as Chris Luva Luva, he and Zulu (and the latter’s brother, Jeff Dixon) pooled their resources to launch DTP Records independently. They would release Luda’s debut, Incognegro, which gained the attention of Def Jam South, which picked up the album and repackaged it as Back For The First Time, and the rest is rap history.

Zulu continued to gain respect as music, helping to guide Luda’s career and having a hand in launching the likes of Chingy, 2 Chainz (as part of Playaz Circle), Bobby Valentino and more. He also gained a reputation as one of the most even keel and peaceful personalities in the business, so to hear that he was shot in Atlanta has thrown his fans, friends and peers for a loop.

Get well soon Chaka Zulu. See reactions to this debacle in the gallery.

This story is developing.

Music Exec Chaka Zulu Shot In Atlanta, Twitter Is Livid & Extends Prayers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

Longtime Ludacris Manager Chaka Zulu Shot and Wounded in Atlanta

Click here to read the full article. Chaka Zulu, a veteran music executive and longtime manager of Atlanta rapper Ludacris, was shot Sunday night in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood, police confirmed to 11Alive. The executive, who is co-CEO of Disturbing Tha Peace Records, was shot near Peachtree Road at around 11:35 p.m. Two other men were also shot; all three were transported to a local hospital where one died, according to the report. Police do not have a suspect in custody and have not released information about Zulu’s condiction or that of the other surviving victim. Officers said the investigation remains active and is...
ATLANTA, GA
WEKU

The Atlanta rapper Trouble was shot and killed Sunday in a domestic dispute

The Atlanta rapper known as Trouble was shot and killed in a suburb of the city on Sunday, authorities said. He was 34. The artist, whose name was Mariel Semonte Orr, was discovered by Rockdale County Sheriff's deputies who were called to the scene of a shooting in the nearby town of Conyers around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning. Orr was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Buckhead, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Seen Getting Close To "Love & Hip Hop Miami" Star

It used to be considered taboo to participate in an unconventional relationship, but these days, many couples are straying from the traditional family makeup. Some have open relationships, polyamorous marriages, or certain rules and boundaries that are often looked down upon, and we're seeing this increase in Hip Hop. Lousiana star Kevin Gates and his wife Dreka have long put their unconventional pairing on display as they have discussed intimate details of their lives, but in recent months, the rapper's fans have been questioning whether or not the couple is still together.
HIP HOP
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luda
Person
Ludacris
Vibe

Hear Kandi Burruss’s Unreleased Duet, “It’s You,” With Gerald Levert

Click here to read the full article. While Kandi Burruss is gearing up to film her new television series alongside her Xscape bandmates and SWV, the Grammy-winning songwriter surprised fans with a gem from her deep catalog. From a 2003 archive, Burruss has shared a previously unreleased duet with the late Gerald Levert. As heard in a recent episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the singer confirmed her past romance with the crooner and released the full collaboration on her YouTube channel. The very specific, detailed tune puts all those bothersome characteristics from your partner that you wind up loving on...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Atlanta rapper Trouble has died, aged 34

Atlanta rapper Trouble (aka Mariel Semonte Orr) has died at age 34, it was confirmed over the weekend. The artist’s death was shared in a social media post on June 5 by Def Jam Recordings. Alongside a photo of Orr – who was also known as Skoob – the label wrote: “A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. RIP Skoob.”
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Hip Hop Music#Violent Crime#The Disturbing Tha Peace#Fox 5 Atlanta#Dtp Records#Incognegro#Def Jam South
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Announces Release Date For Usher x City Girls Collab

Over the last few years, City Girls have skyrocketed to stardom in the hip-hop world. They are the perfect example of the right place right time as the woman empowerment era of rap is in full swing. JT and Yung Miami are likened to artists such as Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and a whole host of others. Their songs always seem to resonate with their fanbase, and they have done a great job of keeping up with the trends as their career has unfolded.
MUSIC
hiphop-n-more.com

Lil Durk Announces Joint Album with Metro Boomin

Lil Durk recently dropped the deluxe edition of his latest album 7220 which is on course to move about 75k copies in the first week. But the Chicago rapper is already planning his next project. During an interview with Ebro for Apple Music, the rapper confirmed that his next release is a joint album with Metro Boomin. When asked to confirm, Durk said “As far as next album, you done heard something. Nah, it’s really the Metro.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
252
Followers
3K+
Post
49K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy