WNBA Glance

Mark Fleischman, the former owner of New York City’s infamous Studio 54 club, has revealed his plans to die by assisted suicide.Fleischman, 82, toldThe New York Post of his plans on 25 June, with the former club owner explaining that he will end his life on 13 July with the help of Swiss assisted suicide nonprofit Dignitas.According to Fleischman, who uses a wheelchair, he decided to pursue the option because he can no longer do “anything for [himself]” and it is the “easiest way out”.“I can’t walk, my speech is f**ked up and I can’t do anything for myself,” Fleischman...

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO