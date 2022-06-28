General Dynamics Seeks Small-Business Connections

GREAT BARRINGTON — Peter Drucker spent the spring semester of his senior year in college driving back and forth between Boston and the Berkshires, preparing to open a clothing store on Main Street. In May 1994, diploma in hand, he flung the doors of Barrington Outfitters open to the public, in what had been the Turner Hardware Store. Drucker started his business with the backing of his family, and was ultimately inspired by his father Bob—who in 1961, at the age of 19, opened the Canaan Army and Navy Store just south of town in Canaan, Conn. The elder Drucker went on to grow a 10- by 10-square-foot venture into a 5,000-square-foot operation over the years that eventually become Bob’s Clothing and Shoes. It was the kind of place his son calls “a ma and pa type store”—and the only place to shop locally (save for driving to the mall).

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO