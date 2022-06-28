ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

General Dynamics Seeks Small-Business Connections

By Brittany Polito
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. — General Dynamics Mission Systems gathered around 75 small businesses and professional organizations at the Berkshire Innovation Center on Monday for a day of making connections. The event titled "Innovating for The Future" sought to expand the company's supply chain in the state and further GD's...

North Adams Commission Keeps Key West Limits; Tables Fiesta Permit

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The restrictions placed on Key West Lounge after a shooting outside the bar in February will remain in place at least until next week. The License Commission on Tuesday held a three-month review of the conditions put in place on March 8: the bar had to close by 1 a.m. and had to have a trained doorman on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
North Adams Airport Approves Funding for Hangar Renovation

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Airport Commission voted to use a total of $576,198 to begin work on the North East hangar renovation. Stantec Engineer Peter Enzien gave an update on the project last Tuesday and noted not much has changed since May. He said Stantec has addressed and submitted comments from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in regard to the grant application.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Pittsfield Council's Budget Recommendations Survive Charter Objection

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council got a second chance to vote on its fiscal 2023 budget recommendations after a charter objection by Ward 2 Councilor Charles Kronick halted the discussion at its last meeting. The $116,000 in recommended increases were sent to Mayor Linda Tyer on Tuesday in...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Dalton Select Board Announces Availability of Bardin Property

DALTON, Mass. — The Select Board honored Emergency Management Director Daniel Filiault for his 42 years of service during their meeting on Monday night. The former police chief has resigned from all appointed positions including the emergency management department and Traffic Commission so that he can retire and spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. Filiault had continued to be an active volunteer in the town's operations since his retirement in 2004 after 11 years leading the Police Department.
DALTON, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Massachusetts Business
Pittsfield, MA
BCArc Staff Members Awarded

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Two Berkshire County Arc (BC Arc) staff members were awarded statewide honors. BC Arc Family Advocate Chris Ferrari was inducted into the Special Olympics Mass. Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on June 22, 2022. She is the first BC Arc employee to receive the honor.
PITTSFIELD, MA
RSVP of Berkshire County Meet-and-Greet

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Berkshire County will host a meet-and-greet event 1-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 16 Bartlett Ave. "This is an opportunity for us to share with members of the public the exciting work that we're doing in the city of Pittsfield and throughout Berkshire County," said RSVP Director Lisa Torrey. "Also, for those who may be interested in joining RSVP, this is a great time to learn more."
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Anthony Fauci
Richard Neal
KEVS Foundation Donates AED to Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — An automated external defibrillator, or AED, will be installed at the Doyle Softball Complex on Benedict Road thanks to a donation from the KEVS Foundation. The Parks Commission received the lifesaving device last Tuesday after it was offered to the city several months ago. An AED...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Adams Fire District Gets Second Open Meeting Law Complaint

ADAMS, Mass. — The Adams Fire District has received its second Open Meeting Law complaint in the last month, despite the insistence of the Prudential Committee and legal counsel that it has complied with the law. The committee reviewed the new complaint, filed by resident Catherine Foster, on Monday.
ADAMS, MA
Pittsfield OK's Alcohol License Transfer to Camp Arrow Wood

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Despite pushback from neighbors, the Licensing Board on Monday approved a liquor license transfer from a long-shuttered restaurant to Camp Arrow Wood located on Cloverdale Street. The unanimous vote changed the location, manager, and management/operating agreement from The Elbow Room to the camp, which is a...
PITTSFIELD, MA
BUSINESS MONDAY: Barrington Outfitters on Main Street in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Peter Drucker spent the spring semester of his senior year in college driving back and forth between Boston and the Berkshires, preparing to open a clothing store on Main Street. In May 1994, diploma in hand, he flung the doors of Barrington Outfitters open to the public, in what had been the Turner Hardware Store. Drucker started his business with the backing of his family, and was ultimately inspired by his father Bob—who in 1961, at the age of 19, opened the Canaan Army and Navy Store just south of town in Canaan, Conn. The elder Drucker went on to grow a 10- by 10-square-foot venture into a 5,000-square-foot operation over the years that eventually become Bob’s Clothing and Shoes. It was the kind of place his son calls “a ma and pa type store”—and the only place to shop locally (save for driving to the mall).
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
City of Troy and Troy Housing Authority to demolish vacant Taylor Apartment buildings

TROY, N.Y. — The City of Troy is redeveloping the John P. Taylor Apartments on River Street as part of their ongoing effort in revitalizing the city’s waterfront and improving the important gateway around the Congress Street Bridge and Route 2 corridor. “Demolition of the long-vacant Taylor apartment...
Berkshire Residents: During this 4th Of July: Proceed With Caution

As we prepare to celebrate America's 246th birthday this Monday, Independence Day is synonymous with cookouts, parades and fireworks. therefore it is imperative that proper safety measures should be implemented during your moments of celebration. It is strongly advised NOT to use any fireworks at your place of residence as some statistics show these moves could yield a catastrophic outcome.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NO LONGER ACCEPTING FOOD FOR THOUGHT APPLICATIONS

Due to the number of participant applications received, we can not accept any more applications at this time. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused, if you have any questions or concerns, please call Town Hall at 518-756-6006 x2.
COEYMANS, NY

