McCoy’s Building Supply recently finalized the purchase of 12.8 acres of land in Lockhart after a year-long search. The land is located at the southeast corner of Colorado Street and Bufkin Lane. The front section of the property was previously occupied by Cars America. This high visibility area between Walmart and HEB will allow customers easy access to a future McCoy’s store. An official timeline for groundbreaking and store construction has not yet been announced.

LOCKHART, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO