Douglas County, CO

Douglas County is among the healthiest in America – again – according to U.S. News and World Report

douglas.co.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations, Douglas County! You are again among the healthiest in the country, according to the just-released 2022 Healthiest Communities rankings by U.S. News and World Report. This year, Douglas County ranked No. 3. Douglas County also ranked near the top of this annual list in 2021 and in the...

www.douglas.co.us

Margaret Jackson

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Colorado school districts prepare for end of universal free meals

SUPERIOR, Colo. — When the pandemic started, a new federal act allowed for kids across America to access free school meals, regardless of their socioeconomic status. It was set to expire on June 30, until Congress extended the access this month. It's now set to stay in place through summer, but end before the fall academic year.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Arapahoe County, Northern Arapaho Tribe sign agreement

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Wyoming's Northern Arapaho Tribe and Colorado's Arapahoe County have signed an agreement that formalizes their relationship. Representatives from the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) in a ceremony Tuesday. The signing ceremony was followed by...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
highlandsranchherald.net

School district agrees to sale of Toepfer, Sweetwater parks to county

After more than a year of negotiations, the Douglas County commissioners and school district came to an official agreement on June 28 to sale two parks to the county. According to the approved agreement, the county will pay the school district around $1.1 million. The total includes $675,000 for the school district’s interest in Toepfer Park and another $461,000 in compensation for Sweetwater Park.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Heather Willard

Want to see July 4 fireworks in DougCo? Here's where to go

Citizens shoot fireworks in Pueblo, July 2021.Photo by Heather Willard. Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / June 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) Ongoing drought conditions will put a damper on Douglas County’s fireworks celebrations. Stage 1 Restrictions throughout the county, spurred officials in municipalities like Englewood and Castle Rock to cancel fireworks displays.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora announces recipients of $60K in neighborhood grants

AURORA | More than a dozen community groups will have the City of Aurora’s help beautifying their neighborhoods this summer thanks to the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program. Grantees are receiving a total of $60,000, which must be spent by October. Applicants were asked in January to submit proposals for...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Tight Democratic primary contest for Arapahoe County commissioner seat close but widening

AURORA | The Democratic primary candidates vying for a seat on Arapahoe County’s board of commissioners are currently separated by just 108 votes. After being exactly tied yesterday, as of Thursday afternoon candidate Leslie Summey has received 5,303 votes to Regina Edmondson’s 5,194. The candidates are competing in the Democratic primary for the District Four county commissioner seat, which represents north Arapahoe County and portions of the City of Aurora. Bob Roth is the sole Republican candidate. The winner will replace current commissioner Nancy Jackson, a Democrat who is serving her third term.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
cuindependent.com

Twelve Tribes under scrutiny in Marshall Fire investigation

The Twelve Tribes sect is currently under investigation for igniting one of the most destructive fires in Colorado state history. This expansive fire, later coined “The Marshall Fire”, set over 1,100 homes ablaze in Boulder County on Dec. 30, 2021– a catastrophic event that would not be easily forgotten by Superior and Louisville residents.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
wdayradionow.com

Passenger rebooks flight at Airport after 4 hours on phone

(Denver, CO) -- An American Airlines passenger drove 45 minutes to Denver International Airport to rebook a flight after spending four wasted hours on the phone. The Wall Street Journal reports Brian Driver needed to rebook his flight home after a business trip to Denver ended early. He told The Journal he first tried to switch his flight using American's mobile service and website but couldn't.
DENVER, CO
highlandsranchherald.net

Neither Weekly, Anderson calling sheriff's race

The top two vote-getters in the primary election for the Republican candidate for Douglas County sheriff both say they are waiting for more results before making any calls on a winner. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Darren Weekly, the head of investigations for the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, led the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Axios Denver

Roe v. Wade reversal could threaten LGBTQ+ rights in Colorado

In the days since Roe v. Wade's reversal, civil rights advocates in Colorado and nationwide are warning that marriage equality may be the next liberty to disappear.Why it matters: Unlike access to abortion, Colorado lawmakers have yet to add constitutional and legal protections enshrining same-sex marriage into law.Driving the news: In a concurring opinion on overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider past opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports. Outrage over Thomas' words was prominent at Pride events across the U.S. over the weekend, including in...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver

In Colorado — unlike in states including Wyoming, Utah and Texas — the Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade does not mean abortion is already illegal or soon could be banned. While Wyoming, Utah and Texas are among those states with laws on the books that could ban abortion procedures by the end of […] The post Thousands rally for abortion rights at Colorado Capitol in Denver appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO

