Douglas County is among the healthiest in America – again – according to U.S. News and World Report

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO