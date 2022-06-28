ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beijing, CN

A Global Building Occupant Behavior Database

By Bing Dong
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis paper introduces a database of 34 field-measured building occupant behavior datasets collected from 15 countries and 39 institutions across 10 climatic zones covering various building types in both commercial and residential sectors. This is a comprehensive global database about building occupant behavior. The database includes occupancy patterns (i.e., presence and...

www.nature.com

MedicalXpress

Researchers examine the infectious periods in vaccinated individuals with SARS-CoV-2, omicron and delta variants

In January 2022, the U.S. shifted its guidelines to recommend isolation of five days from COVID-19 symptom onset, followed by an additional five days of mask wearing. However, the progression of the infection as well as the impact of the different variants and vaccinations on when a person is no longer infectious (culture conversion) has been largely unknown.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

International electronic health record-derived post-acute sequelae profiles of COVID-19 patients

Alba GutiÃ©rrez-SacristÃ¡nÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1245-198X1,. The Consortium for Clinical Characterization of COVID-19 by EHR (4CE),. The risk profiles of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) have not been well characterized in multi-national settings with appropriate controls. We leveraged electronic health record (EHR) data from 277 international hospitals representing 414,602 patients with COVID-19, 2.3 million control patients without COVID-19 in the inpatient and outpatient settings, and over 221 million diagnosis codes to systematically identify new-onset conditions enriched among patients with COVID-19 during the post-acute period. Compared to inpatient controls, inpatient COVID-19 cases were at significant risk for angina pectoris (RR 1.30, 95% CI 1.09"“1.55), heart failure (RR 1.22, 95% CI 1.10"“1.35), cognitive dysfunctions (RR 1.18, 95% CI 1.07"“1.31), and fatigue (RR 1.18, 95% CI 1.07"“1.30). Relative to outpatient controls, outpatient COVID-19 cases were at risk for pulmonary embolism (RR 2.10, 95% CI 1.58"“2.76), venous embolism (RR 1.34, 95% CI 1.17"“1.54), atrial fibrillation (RR 1.30, 95% CI 1.13"“1.50), type 2 diabetes (RR 1.26, 95% CI 1.16"“1.36) and vitamin D deficiency (RR 1.19, 95% CI 1.09"“1.30). Outpatient COVID-19 cases were also at risk for loss of smell and taste (RR 2.42, 95% CI 1.90"“3.06), inflammatory neuropathy (RR 1.66, 95% CI 1.21"“2.27), and cognitive dysfunction (RR 1.18, 95% CI 1.04"“1.33). The incidence of post-acute cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions decreased across time among inpatient cases while the incidence of cardiovascular, digestive, and metabolic conditions increased among outpatient cases. Our study, based on a federated international network, systematically identified robust conditions associated with PASC compared to control groups, underscoring the multifaceted cardiovascular and neurological phenotype profiles of PASC.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Air Conditioning#Building Performance#Building Science
Nature.com

Spectral organ fingerprints for machine learning-based intraoperative tissue classification with hyperspectral imaging in a porcine model

Visual discrimination of tissue during surgery can be challenging since different tissues appear similar to the human eye. Hyperspectral imaging (HSI) removes this limitation by associating each pixel with high-dimensional spectral information. While previous work has shown its general potential to discriminate tissue, clinical translation has been limited due to the method's current lack of robustness and generalizability. Specifically, the scientific community is lacking a comprehensive spectral tissue atlas, and it is unknown whether variability in spectral reflectance is primarily explained by tissue type rather than the recorded individual or specific acquisition conditions. The contribution of this work is threefold: (1) Based on an annotated medical HSI data set (9059 images from 46 pigs), we present a tissue atlas featuring spectral fingerprints of 20 different porcine organs and tissue types. (2) Using the principle of mixed model analysis, we show that the greatest source of variability related to HSI images is the organ under observation. (3) We show that HSI-based fully-automatic tissue differentiation of 20 organ classes with deep neural networks is possible with high accuracy (>"‰95%). We conclude from our study that automatic tissue discrimination based on HSI data is feasible and could thus aid in intraoperative decisionmaking and pave the way for context-aware computer-assisted surgery systems and autonomous robotics.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Lichen speciation is sparked by a substrate requirement shift and reproduction mode differentiation

We show that obligate lignicoles in lichenized Micarea are predominately asexual whereas most facultative lignicoles reproduce sexually. Our phylogenetic analyses (ITS, mtSSU, Mcm7) together with ancestral state reconstruction show that the shift in reproduction mode has evolved independently several times within the group and that facultative and obligate lignicoles are sister species. The analyses support the assumption that the ancestor of these species was a facultative lignicole. We hypothezise that a shift in substrate requirement from bark to wood leads to differentiation in reproduction mode and becomes a driver of speciation. This is the first example of lichenized fungi where reproduction mode is connected to substrate requirement. This is also the first example where such an association is demonstrated to spark lichen speciation. Our main hypothesis is that obligate species on dead wood need to colonize new suitable substrata relatively fast and asexual reproduction is more effective a strategy for successful colonization.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Stretchable nanofibers of polyvinylidenefluoride (PVDF)/thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) nanocomposite to support piezoelectric response via mechanical elasticity

The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Abdulrzak Masrani which was incorrectly given as Abdulrazak Masrani. The original Article has been corrected. Kuwait College of Science and Technology (KCST), 13133, Doha, Kuwait. Nader Shehata,Â Remya Nair,Â Rabab Boualayan,Â Ishac KandasÂ &Â Abdulrzak...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simulating quantum repeater strategies for multiple satellites

A global quantum repeater network involving satellite-based links is likely to have advantages over fiber-based networks in terms of long-distance communication, since the photon losses in vacuum scale only polynomially with the distance "“ compared to the exponential losses in optical fibers. To simulate the performance of such networks, we have introduced a scheme of large-scale event-based Monte Carlo simulation of quantum repeaters with multiple memories that can faithfully represent loss and imperfections in these memories. In this work, we identify the quantum key distribution rates achievable in various satellite and ground station geometries for feasible experimental parameters. The power and flexibility of the simulation toolbox allows us to explore various strategies and parameters, some of which only arise in these more complex, multi-satellite repeater scenarios. As a primary result, we conclude that key rates in the kHz range are reasonably attainable for intercontinental quantum communication with three satellites, only one of which carries a quantum memory.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Comparative transcriptome analysis of Indian domestic duck reveals candidate genes associated with egg production

Egg production is an important economic trait and a key indicator of reproductive performance in ducks. Egg production is regulated by several factors including genes. However the genes involved in egg production in duck remain unclear. In this study, we compared the ovarian transcriptome of high egg laying (HEL) and low egg laying (LEL) ducks using RNA-Seq to identify the genes involved in egg production. The HEL ducks laid on average 433 eggs while the LEL ducks laid 221 eggs over 93Â weeks. A total of 489 genes were found to be significantly differentially expressed out of which 310 and 179 genes were up and downregulated, respectively, in the HEL group. Thirty-eight differentially expressed genes (DEGs), including LHX9, GRIA1, DBH, SYCP2L, HSD17B2, PAR6, CAPRIN2, STC2, and RAB27B were found to be potentially related to egg production and folliculogenesis. Gene ontology (GO) and Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis suggested that DEGs were enriched for functions related to glutamate receptor activity, serine-type endopeptidase activity, immune function, progesterone mediated oocyte maturation and MAPK signaling. Protein"“protein interaction network analysis (PPI) showed strong interaction between 32 DEGs in two distinct clusters. Together, these findings suggest a mix of genetic and immunological factors affect egg production, and highlights candidate genes and pathways, that provides an understanding of the molecular mechanisms regulating egg production in ducks and in birds more broadly.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Structural insights into dsRNA processing by Drosophila Dicer-2"“Loqs-PD

Small interfering RNAs (siRNAs) are the key components for RNA interference (RNAi), a conserved RNA-silencing mechanism in many eukaryotes1,2. In Drosophila, an RNase III enzyme Dicer-2 (Dcr-2), aided by its cofactor Loquacious-PD (Loqs-PD), has an important role in generating 21"‰bp siRNA duplexes from long double-stranded RNAs (dsRNAs)3,4. ATP hydrolysis by the helicase domain of Dcr-2 is critical to the successful processing of a long dsRNA into consecutive siRNA duplexes5,6. Here we report the cryo-electron microscopy structures of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD in the apo state and in multiple states in which it is processing a 50"‰bp dsRNA substrate. The structures elucidated interactions between Dcr-2 and Loqs-PD, and substantial conformational changes of Dcr-2 during a dsRNA-processing cycle. The N-terminal helicase and domain of unknown function 283 (DUF283) domains undergo conformational changes after initial dsRNA binding, forming an ATP-binding pocket and a 5"²-phosphate-binding pocket. The overall conformation of Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD is relatively rigid during translocating along the dsRNA in the presence of ATP, whereas the interactions between the DUF283 and RIIIDb domains prevent non-specific cleavage during translocation by blocking the access of dsRNA to the RNase active centre. Additional ATP-dependent conformational changes are required to form an active dicing state and precisely cleave the dsRNA into a 21"‰bp siRNA duplex as confirmed by the structure in the post-dicing state. Collectively, this study revealed the molecular mechanism for the full cycle of ATP-dependent dsRNA processing by Dcr-2"“Loqs-PD.
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

TLcom Capital appoints Eloho Omame as partner to back more pre-seed and female-led startups

TLcom Capital is known for investing from seed to Series B. Some of the deals from its portfolio in this category include uLesson, Ajua, Ilara Health, Kobo360 and Twiga. However, the venture capital firm has been flexible with its deal-making processes, registering a few later-stage deals, such as in Andela’s Series C, and much earlier stages like Autochek’s pre-seed deal.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Machine learning for the discovery of molecular recognition based on single-walled carbon nanotube corona-phases

Nanoparticle corona phase (CP) design offers a unique approach toward molecular recognition (MR) for sensing applications. Single-walled carbon nanotube (SWCNT) CPs can additionally transduce MR through its band-gap photoluminescence (PL). While DNA oligonucleotides have been used as SWCNT CPs, no generalized scheme exists for MR prediction de novo due to their sequence-dependent three-dimensional complexity. This work generated the largest DNA-SWCNT PL response library of 1408 elements and leveraged machine learning (ML) techniques to understand MR and DNA sequence dependence through local (LFs) and high-level features (HLFs). Out-of-sample analysis of our ML model showed significant correlations between model predictions and actual sensor responses for 6 out of 8 experimental conditions. Different HLF combinations were found to be uniquely correlated with different analytes. Furthermore, models utilizing both LFs and HLFs show improvement over that with HLFs alone, demonstrating that DNA-SWCNT CP engineering is more complex than simply specifying molecular properties.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Morphological and functional involvement of the inner retina in retinitis pigmentosa

To investigate the morphological retinal parameters associated with retinal sensitivity status in retinitis pigmentosa (RP) through a quantitative multimodal imaging approach. The study was designed as an observational, prospective case series, including RP patients and healthy controls. Multimodal imaging included fundus autofluorescence (FAF), structural optical coherence tomography (OCT), OCT angiography (OCTA) and microperimetry (MP). The follow-up lasted 12 months. For each imaging modality, we performed an overall quantitative analysis and a detailed investigation based on the ETDRS-9 sectors grid. Quantitative parameters included the thickness of each retinal and choroidal layer, vessel density (VD), choriocapillaris porosity (CCP), FAF intensity and MP retinal sensitivity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) calculator-a consensus-based decision tool for initiating antitubercular therapy in ocular tuberculosis

To introduce the Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) Calculator, an online clinical scoring system for initiating antitubercular therapy (ATT) in patients with ocular tuberculosis (TB). Method. The COTS Calculator was derived from COTS Consensus (COTS CON) data, which has previously published consensus guidelines. Using a two-step Delphi method, 81 experts...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: DNA-based platform for efficient and precisely targeted bioorthogonal catalysis in living systems

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-29167-x, published online 18 March 2022. In the version of this article initially published, affiliation 1 and 2 were listed in the wrong order. The order has been corrected to read: 1, State Key Laboratory of Rare Earth Resources Utilization and Laboratory of Chemical Biology, Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Changchun 130022, P. R. China and 2, University of Science and Technology of China, Hefei, Anhui 230029, P. R. China. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Strengthen biosecurity when rewiring global food supply chains

Alec P. Christie ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-8465-8410 0 ,. David C. Aldridge ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0001-9067-8592 1 ,. Belinda Gallardo ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-1552-8233 2 ,. Seán Ó hÉigeartaigh ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-2846-1576 3 ,. Silviu O. Petrovan ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-3984-2403 4 &. William J. Sutherland ORCID: http://orcid.org/0000-0002-6498-0437 5. University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK. David C....
FOOD SAFETY

