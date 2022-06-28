A Global Building Occupant Behavior Database

Alba GutiÃ©rrez-SacristÃ¡nÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1245-198X1,. The Consortium for Clinical Characterization of COVID-19 by EHR (4CE),. The risk profiles of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) have not been well characterized in multi-national settings with appropriate controls. We leveraged electronic health record (EHR) data from 277 international hospitals representing 414,602 patients with COVID-19, 2.3 million control patients without COVID-19 in the inpatient and outpatient settings, and over 221 million diagnosis codes to systematically identify new-onset conditions enriched among patients with COVID-19 during the post-acute period. Compared to inpatient controls, inpatient COVID-19 cases were at significant risk for angina pectoris (RR 1.30, 95% CI 1.09"“1.55), heart failure (RR 1.22, 95% CI 1.10"“1.35), cognitive dysfunctions (RR 1.18, 95% CI 1.07"“1.31), and fatigue (RR 1.18, 95% CI 1.07"“1.30). Relative to outpatient controls, outpatient COVID-19 cases were at risk for pulmonary embolism (RR 2.10, 95% CI 1.58"“2.76), venous embolism (RR 1.34, 95% CI 1.17"“1.54), atrial fibrillation (RR 1.30, 95% CI 1.13"“1.50), type 2 diabetes (RR 1.26, 95% CI 1.16"“1.36) and vitamin D deficiency (RR 1.19, 95% CI 1.09"“1.30). Outpatient COVID-19 cases were also at risk for loss of smell and taste (RR 2.42, 95% CI 1.90"“3.06), inflammatory neuropathy (RR 1.66, 95% CI 1.21"“2.27), and cognitive dysfunction (RR 1.18, 95% CI 1.04"“1.33). The incidence of post-acute cardiovascular and pulmonary conditions decreased across time among inpatient cases while the incidence of cardiovascular, digestive, and metabolic conditions increased among outpatient cases. Our study, based on a federated international network, systematically identified robust conditions associated with PASC compared to control groups, underscoring the multifaceted cardiovascular and neurological phenotype profiles of PASC.
Comments / 0