Bucchioni supports a true livable wage

During COVID, many service workers were laid off due to businesses’ closings and bankruptcies. Some laid off workers apparently started their own business never to return to the workforce, but others relied on the unemployment insurance provided by the states and federal government. It was said that there was no incentive...
Virtual employees are expecting more from their employers as the Great Resignation surges on. Working remotely has become heavily favored by many workers over the last few years for many reasons that include better work-life balance, money saved on daily commutes and comfortable work environments are key factors that come to mind.
As recently as last month, news outlets across the country were still covering the Great Resignation—the unprecedented shift in turnover that saw employees leaving their jobs in droves in search of better positions. Yet in light of the recent tech-stock selloff and economic downturn, it looks like the tech industry’s insatiable appetite for new talent is slowing among certain industries. This is being touted as the Great Reset.
As companies navigate having both in-office and at-home workers, the role of the traditional office is being reconsidered. Having less people in an office every day could mean cutting space, but those spaces need to better suit the workforce of today, executives say. How that experience evolves could be the...
It might seem like everyone wants to work from home these days, and it's not terribly surprising. After all, remote jobs allow you to save time and money you would otherwise spend on commuting. Plus,...
ABOUT eight million Americans are set to receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments worth at least $841 this week. For many, it's still not enough to pay for the basic necessities, but some may see a boost as the majority of states supplement the checks. The latest round of checks...
Eligible households in Delaware will get emergency benefit checks in June as part of the state's ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Delaware Division of Social Services said...
(The Center Square) – One-time $500 bonuses to all state employees plus merit pay raises between 2% and 9% are included in the $5 billion budget signed by Delaware Gov. John Carney. In addition to workers, the state also made investments in public schools and education programming. Senate Bill...
How does a job earning more than $150,000 a year sound? The first step to pursuing a six-figure career is identifying which careers have that earning potential -- even if they don't start at that pay....
StockX today laid off a substantial portion of its workforce as it looks to continue to grow and invest in “long-term sustainability,” a statement said. The company confirmed a total of eight percent of employees were impacted by the layoffs, although it isn’t specified which departments were affected. Additionally, StockX confirms that those let go received severance packages and will have temporary health benefits following their terminations. News of the cuts was first reported by Sole Retriever.
Gig nursing options are growing as hospitals turn to outside companies to fill staffing gaps. But the practice carries legal and regulatory risks for both sides. The gig model that relies on independent contractors is more complicated in the highly regulated health-care industry than for rideshare and food delivery. The trend could leave facilities and the companies serving them vulnerable to misclassification accusations, joint-employer disputes, and complicated wage and hour laws, attorneys and others in the industry say.
Over the past century, unions have successfully campaigned for a minimum wage, holiday and sickness pay, equal opportunity rights, maternity and paternity rights and a two-day weekend for British workers, among other benefits. With more than 40,000 U.K. rail workers participating in the recent very visible strike action, discussions about...
58 percent of US workers now have the option to work where they want at least one day a week, while 35 percent can work remotely up to five days a week, according to a new survey conducted by management consulting company McKinsey. The report concludes that flexible work arrangements implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are here to stay.
As a child and youth studies researcher, I’m interested in the relationship between teenagers and work. After two years of lockdowns that kept many teens from working, the current labour shortage offers many exciting job opportunities for them this summer. This may be especially welcome news for those who have had a harder time finding work, such as younger and racialized teens.
Grade eight student Miriam, the daughter of one of my colleagues, shared her excitement with me about entering the workforce. She is keen to draw on her babysitting experience in her new job as a junior counsellor at a...
In a workplace setting, everyone should be made to feel welcome and equal. It should not matter what your background is or where you are from; employees should be supported in their place of work by their employers. Indeed, there has to be a combination of diversity and inclusion in...
Companies that make employee recognition a priority have workers who are 56% less likely to be looking for a new job, according to a new Gallup/Workhuman survey. Employees are also 73% less likely to feel burned out when recognition is offered. However, 81% of leaders say recognition isn't a major...
How senior care will change and improve in the coming years. Living longer could be described as a double-edged sword. Although we have greater preventative health care and continual advances in treatment and medical science; the number of seniors suffering from disabilities will continue to rise as age-related illnesses and conditions take their toll yet treatments are still available to prolong life. For this reason, the elderly care market is set to exponentially increase year on year as more people are living longer but without the full capability to look after themselves. And expanding capacity is not just via residential care homes and nursing homes but also care at home, day care centers, and other related care services, all targeted at the senior generation over the age of 65.
Inc.com columnist Alison Green answers questions about workplace and management issues--everything from how to deal with a micromanaging boss to how to talk to someone on your team about body odor. A reader asks:. I recently found myself in a disagreement about an issue with a fellow manager: Should an...
Comments / 0