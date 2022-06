Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Control Planning Update for the Charles River and Alewife Brook/Mystic River. The City of Cambridge, the City of Somerville, and the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority are collaborating on Updated CSO Control plans to protect and improve our water resources. Come join us for the first joint public meeting to become informed, engaged, and involved in the CSO Control Planning process. We want to hear from you!

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO