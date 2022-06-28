Successful pregnancy and cesarean delivery in a tetraplegic, home-invasively-mechanically-ventilated patient "“ case report
Pregnancies are rare in patients with severely disabilitating spinal cord injuries (SCI) but increasing alongside social awareness concerning reproductive equality. Physicians should be aware of several potential complications during pregnancy and delivery, particularly autonomic dysreflexia. Case presentation. We report a successful pregnancy of a 32-year-old woman with a severe...www.nature.com
Comments / 0