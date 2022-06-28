ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Successful pregnancy and cesarean delivery in a tetraplegic, home-invasively-mechanically-ventilated patient "“ case report

By Riina Jernman
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Pregnancies are rare in patients with severely disabilitating spinal cord injuries (SCI) but increasing alongside social awareness concerning reproductive equality. Physicians should be aware of several potential complications during pregnancy and delivery, particularly autonomic dysreflexia. Case presentation. We report a successful pregnancy of a 32-year-old woman with a severe...

www.nature.com

