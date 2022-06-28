ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Mallards Offense Explodes in First Matchup with Rivets

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMallards Offense Explodes in First Matchup with Rivets. Ducks offense ties a season-high in hits in bounce-back victory. Rockford, IL – The Mallards had their first run-in with the Rockford Rivets on Monday night at Rockford Stadium. The matchup with Rockford was the first time these two teams have dueled since...

Mallards Victorious in Low Scoring Affair

Madison, WI – The Mallards were able to grind out a 2-1 victory at Warner Park to retake the series lead over Rockford on Wednesday night. It was the first start of the season for Mitchell Leroy for the Mallards after previously making five appearances out of the bullpen to start the year. Leroy (4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 K) was able to tiptoe around some trouble to turn in a solid performance on the mound in his first Mallards start. He was followed by Justin Miller, Adrian Montilva, and Bryce Woody (S, 3) in relief and the trio tossed six consecutive innings of shut-out ball to secure the second win of the four-game series.
ROCKFORD, IL
Mallards Late Rally Falls Short

Madison, WI – A night after the Mallards offense matched a season-high in hits, the Ducks were unable to score a run until the 9th inning in a Tuesday loss to Rockford by a final score of 4-2. After the Rivets were able to put a couple runners on board in the 1st inning, they were able to grind for two runs in the top of the 2nd against Mallards’ starter Kade Lancour (L, 1-2, 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) who put together a good start across five innings but was not given any run support in the loss. Rivets’ right fielder Cam McDonald slapped a two-run single to give Rockford the early lead. The Rivets were able to increase their lead to three with another run in the 4th inning on a home run from shortstop Brock Harding. The two clubs would sit at a standstill until the top of the 8th inning when Rockford added one more against Mallards’ reliever Tommy Ellisen on a homer. Ellisen struck out two in his lone inning of work.
MADISON, WI

