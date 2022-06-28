Mallards Offense Explodes in First Matchup with Rivets

Madison, WI – A night after the Mallards offense matched a season-high in hits, the Ducks were unable to score a run until the 9th inning in a Tuesday loss to Rockford by a final score of 4-2. After the Rivets were able to put a couple runners on board in the 1st inning, they were able to grind for two runs in the top of the 2nd against Mallards’ starter Kade Lancour (L, 1-2, 5.0 IP, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 K) who put together a good start across five innings but was not given any run support in the loss. Rivets’ right fielder Cam McDonald slapped a two-run single to give Rockford the early lead. The Rivets were able to increase their lead to three with another run in the 4th inning on a home run from shortstop Brock Harding. The two clubs would sit at a standstill until the top of the 8th inning when Rockford added one more against Mallards’ reliever Tommy Ellisen on a homer. Ellisen struck out two in his lone inning of work.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO