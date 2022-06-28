ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Border Agents Stop Driver Attempting to Smuggle More than Enough Fentanyl to Kill the Entire Population of San Diego

By Admin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorder Patrol agents in California recently seized enough fentanyl to kill over 2 million people. The population of San Diego is an estimated 1.4 million. Agents in the El Centro border sector searched the vehicle at a highway checkpoint, where they found six black packages wrapped in cellophane hidden inside the...

John Evangelista
1d ago

The Cartel is already here and the arrests of illegal criminals is the US is disturbing..Come on Joe what's it going to take to ensure the safety and welfare of our citizens

The Independent

Customs officials find methamphetamines worth $60,000 hidden in child booster seats in California

Customs authorities in California have seized methamphetamines worth $60,000 (£49,000) hidden in child booster seats at a checkpoint.Earlier this week, officers at the Newton Azrak Border Patrol Station in Murrieta stopped a vehicle on an interstate near the checkpoint. There were two adults and four children inside the vehicle.Upon dispatch of a K-9 team, narcotics were detected inside the children’s three booster seats.“In those booster seats, several packages were found containing a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine,” US Customs and Border Protection officers said in a statement.The inspection revealed that the driver, who is a US citizen, was in possession of 26.9 pounds of meth, which has a street value of $60,000 (£49,000).The vehicle was immediately sealed by the Border Patrol, and the driver and the drugs were turned over to the Inland Crackdown Allied Taskforce.The children and their mother were released.“Our agents continue to work around the clock to protect our communities,” Aaron M Heitke, chief patrol agent at the San Diego sector, said. “Drug smugglers will use any means necessary to get their poison onto our streets. Nothing is sacred to them, not even family.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

Multiple women arrested at southern border for smuggling fentanyl in body cavities

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers recently stopped multiple women smuggling fentanyl in their body cavities across the Mexico-Texas border.On June 6, officers working at the Ysleta border arrested a 34-year-old woman after she admitted to carrying narcotics on her body and voluntarily removed two bundles filled with blue fentanyl pills from her rectal cavity.Five days later, officers working the pedestrian lanes at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted a 34-year-old U.S. citizen trying to smuggle 0.14 pounds of fentanyl. She was referred for a secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the presence of drugs....
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

More than $1M in cocaine, meth, heroin found inside statues smuggled into Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case. 
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

More than $7M in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge seized methamphetamine totaling more than $7,100,000 in street value.  "Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This enforcement action illustrates the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country." The enforcement action happened on Tuesday, May 31, when a CBP officer assigned to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge referred a 2006 Nissan Titan making entry from Mexico for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers found a total of 356.15 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within personal belongings. CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle.  
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

The VERY long arm of the law: Cops move to seize MILLIONS of dollars in assets owned by private school boy turned cocaine smuggler after he was found dead in his prison cell

Federal cops are trying to get their hands on millions of dollars in assets once owned by a private schoolboy turned drug smuggler who died in prison while awaiting trial. Among the belongings the AFP wants to seize are a property portfolio in Sydney and Brisbane valued at more than $2million and a Mercedes-Benz worth almost $125,000.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Border Patrol finds 52 adults, 3 minors hidden in pepper shipment

Border Patrol agents discovered 55 people, including three minors, hidden inside a tractor-trailer hauling pallets of peppers on Thursday. The smuggling attempt resulted in the arrest of truck driver Oscar Richmond Jr., who was charged with smuggling people in the country illegally. A criminal complaint said Richmond arrived at the...
EDINBURG, TX
TheDailyBeast

Canada to Temporarily Decriminalize Cocaine, Meth

Residents of British Columbia caught with small amounts of drugs like cocaine, meth, and MDMA won’t be face criminal charges or have their drugs confiscated as part of a new three-year trial program in the province. The move comes after province authorities appealed to Canada’s federal government for a drug exemption in November following a deadly surge in overdoses last year. The drugs will still be illegal, but those found to be in possession of 2.5 grams or less will be steered to resources in health and social services rather than arrested and charged. “We are doing this to save lives, but also to give people using drugs their dignity and choices,” Carolyn Bennett, federal minister of mental health and addictions, said Tuesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
