Water is central to our lives in Delaware whether it’s the drinking water from the tap or the rivers and oceans we enjoy, or the rain that waters our crops. As the lowest-lying state and in an era of increased climate instability, water is also causing us more problems than ever before. There is a long list of weather events causing challenges in our communities, including the recent Mother’s Day weekend storm that took such a heavy toll on our beaches. To address the challenges caused by climate change, Delaware needs continuous investments and innovative strategies to protect our beaches, homes, communities and wildlife habitats.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO