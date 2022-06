Irresistibly crispy on the outside and soft and pillowy on the inside, these fritters are not only delicious but they also pack in fiber-rich vegetables and nutritionally beneficial spices. The “dough” is made from zucchini, chickpeas, and corn — all held together by eggs and almond meal. To add an extra punch of flavor, we like to pair these with a sriracha-yogurt sauce. Luckily, it only takes 20 minutes to make these fritters, so they can be ready whenever you need a quick snack or an easy meal.

RECIPES ・ 19 DAYS AGO