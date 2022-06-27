ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Can Boulder get to 100% renewable electricity?

By Stacy Feldman
 3 days ago

Happy Monday, everyone. Let's get straight to it: A number of readers have been asking us over months: How are things going with Boulder's partnership with Xcel Energy post-municipalization? Where do we stand with the city's ambitious renewable electricity targets?. We asked Tim Drugan, who's been...

🗳️ Boulder County election results

Good morning, Boulder. 🌄 First up: Boulder County’s early primary election results — with a way-too-close-to-call race for county commissioner. Plus, the return of Mental Health Partners’ 24/7 walk-in crisis center, the upcoming closure of community Covid testing sites and a whole lot more. Today’s top...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Central 70 Project celebrated, construction nears completion

The Colorado Department of Transportation is celebrating the near completion of the Central 70 Project. The White House infrastructure coordinator was invited to see the major milestone. The project improves safety through the 10-mile stretch between I-25 and Chambers Road by widening lanes and shoulders as well as improving ramps and bridges. On Wednesday, the focus was on the impact of the neighborhoods and how the project also helped improve connectivity while adding bike routes and sidewalks. Gov. Jared Polis, Senator Michael Bennet, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, Rep. Diana DeGette all welcomed White House Senior Advisor and Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu to Colorado on Wednesday morning. Highways have a history of issues with racial justice. "They came through neighborhoods, tore neighborhoods up, divided neighborhoods. ended and destroyed businesses and the livelihoods of many people without apology or without engagement," Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Hancock said that's why it was important that neighborhoods impacted have such a loud voice. The project also adds one new Express Lane in each direction, removes the aging 57-year-old viaduct and lowers the interstate between Brighton and Colorado boulevards.The Central 70 Project cost more than $1 billion. 
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Denver to start charging for trash pickup

DENVER — The City and County of Denver will soon charge a fee for trash pickup while adding recycling and composting service for no charge. Denver City Council approved the change Monday night. The ordinance, which becomes effective in 2023, will result in weekly recycling and compost collection for...
DENVER, CO
Margaret Jackson

Colorado 4th-healthiest U.S. state

Colorado is the fourth-healthiest state in the U.S., according to a recent study that measures behavior, fitness infrastructure and health status factors. It has the lowest obesity levels in the country, with just 24.2% of residents considered obese, according to the study by fitness advice platform BarBend, which used the latest U.S. Census and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to create the Healthiest States Index.
COLORADO STATE
panhandlepost.com

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey (1989 - 2022)

Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports and other activities at Scottsbluff High School. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA while in high school, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
5280.com

The Ultimate List of Denver’s Top Tacos

Perhaps because they’re infinitely customizable, tacos have captured our culinary hearts. We love that they’re just as good prepared by a street vendor and filled with cabeza or carne asada as they are gussied up in a restaurant with duck confit or octopus. We’ve tried them all—some 300-plus tacos between us—to find Denver’s best tacos.
DENVER, CO
9News

Los Dos Potrillos plans new Colorado location

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A popular Colorado Mexican restaurant will open a new location next year. Los Dos Potrillos has announced plans to open a new restaurant in Castle Rock. The Douglas County restaurant will be the fifth for Los Dos Potrillos, joining locations in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and Centennial.
kingfm.com

What’s Next for the Oldest Building in Downtown Denver?

The Curry-Chucovich House sticks out like a sore thumb among the rest of its neighbors on Court Place in downtown Denver. Not only is the building's regal red architecture extremely eye-catching, but the historic property awkwardly sits in the middle of two parking lots. The 3230-square-foot building was originally built...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

12 of Denver’s Best Spots for Modern Mexican Eats

From enchiladas to green chile, Denver is overflowing with eateries serving Mexican bites for every palate and budget. While you can never go wrong with a good plate of tacos, the flavors found south of the border—from the country’s abundance of native chiles, grains, and legumes to the endless bright and zesty salsas—are ripe for experimentation. And luckily for adventurous eaters, chefs from Latin America and beyond are reimagining Mexican fare in modern and contemporary ways throughout the Mile High City.
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Dozens restaurant fire leaves Denver employees without work

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens Restaurant was a gathering place as usual on Monday morning, but this time it was not for breakfast as usual. A walk-through showed parts of the ceiling collapsed, heavy fire damage in the kitchen and smoke damage in the front dining area. “So we’re going to be closed. And there’s no way around that,” said co-owner John England about the fire Saturday evening. “The kitchen looks as bad as you can imagine. It’s a mess but it sure looks salvageable,” said England. (credit: CBS) As they had a look and waited for more information from investigators and their insurance company,...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

10 of Denver’s Best Margaritas

The classic margarita is, no doubt, a perfect mixture of tequila, lime, and a splash of orange liqueur. But it’s margarita season, and that means that now’s the time to take a hint from the spiny agave plant that blesses us with tequila and branch out. From sweet to spicy and everything in between, here’s where you’ll find the best margaritas in the Mile High City and beyond.
DENVER, CO

