A former Google worker claims that he was fired for blowing the whistle on a ‘spiritual organisation’ that had developed within the company.A New York Times article published this week described how a religious organization called the Fellowship of Friends, which believes higher consciousness can be achieved through fine arts and culture, had developed within a business unit inside Google. The Fellowship of Friends was founded in the 1970s by Robert Earl Burton and has approximately 1,500 members worldwide. It believes its aim is to create a new civilisation following a doomsday event. The NYT also reports that it believes...

RELIGION ・ 13 DAYS AGO