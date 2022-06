The chaos afflicting American travel has continued as a shortage of pilots became the latest flashpoint for anger against the embattled airline industry. On Tuesday, more than 1,300 Southwest airline pilots picketed in Dallas, Texas, amid stalled contract negotiations. American Airlines, which flies to more than 350 destinations, also blamed pilot shortages for its decision to stop operations in three cities – Ithaca and Islip, both in New York, and Toledo in Ohio – after 7 September. The airline is the the only major one providing service out of Toledo.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO