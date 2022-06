JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa introduce Hector Rivera as the resort’s Culinary Gardener. Rivera will be responsible for planning and maintaining plants and garden beds, tending to the onsite greenhouse, and harvesting and preparing produce for the resort’s dining outlets. Rivera worked in culinary gardens for three years with the San Antonio Botanical Garden before joining the resort. He is currently studying plant and soil science at Texas Tech University. Born and raised in San Antonio with a family involved in the farming industry, Rivera is well-acquainted with maintaining plants and gardens in the area’s environment and weather conditions.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO