Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek in action after Matteo Berrettini ruled out of tournament with Covid

By Jack Rathborn,Jamie Braidwood and Michael Jones
 4 days ago

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal , Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.

Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year , Matteo Berrettini, is out of the tournament after testing positive for Covid.

The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Iga Swiatek and she opens up her championships on Centre Court against Jana Fett, taking the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play after defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.

Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

