Interlochen, MI

IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

 2 days ago

Interlochen Public Radio takes contemporary classical music out...

Listen to music, dance a bit, eat, visit with friends & shop your favorite stores. Live music tonight by Dags und Timmah!
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Tour Seven Charming Omena Gardens On Thursday June 30

Omena Garden Walk 2022 — which include the private gardens of Omena residents — takes place rain or shine tomorrow, June 30 from 11am to 4pm. Tickets can be purchased at any of the gardens on the day of the event, for $20 (cash or check only). This...
OMENA, MI
Frankfort, MI
Interlochen, MI
Frankfort, MI
Interlochen, MI
Interlochen Public Library Summer Reading Program Kick-Off

Green Lake Township Memorial Park/Freedom Park, Interlochen. Oceans of Possibilities: Bubble Party, Stomp Rockets, Owl Pellets, Skewered Balloons & other sensory play for all ages presented by Great Lakes Children's Museum. IPL's Summer Reading program is every Weds. at 10:30 am, June 29 - Aug. 4. 231-276-6767.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Walking Tour of Historic Honor

Presented by the Benzie Area Historical Society. Society Curator Jane Purkis will lead the tour. The walk will cover about eight blocks of flat walking. Reserve your spot.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI

