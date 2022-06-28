ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzie County, MI

Walking Tour of Historic Honor

Presented by the Benzie Area Historical Society. Society...

Event Search

This exhibit offers a variety of flags - artwork that comments on the state of our nation’s culture wars, plus much more. Runs through Aug. 18. Open Mon. through Fri., 9am-3pm; & Sat. & Sun., 12-4pm.
GLEN ARBOR, MI
Interlochen Public Library Summer Reading Program Kick-Off

Green Lake Township Memorial Park/Freedom Park, Interlochen. Oceans of Possibilities: Bubble Party, Stomp Rockets, Owl Pellets, Skewered Balloons & other sensory play for all ages presented by Great Lakes Children's Museum. IPL's Summer Reading program is every Weds. at 10:30 am, June 29 - Aug. 4. 231-276-6767.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
IPR Live: QuinTango at The Garden Theater

Interlochen Public Radio takes contemporary classical music out into the world in their IPR Live 2022 Summer Concert Series. Seating is first-come, first-served, & a ticket is required.
INTERLOCHEN, MI

