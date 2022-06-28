Event Search

Omena Garden Walk 2022 — which include the private gardens of Omena residents — takes place rain or shine tomorrow, June 30 from 11am to 4pm. Tickets can be purchased at any of the gardens on the day of the event, for $20 (cash or check only). This...
Green Lake Township Memorial Park/Freedom Park, Interlochen. Oceans of Possibilities: Bubble Party, Stomp Rockets, Owl Pellets, Skewered Balloons & other sensory play for all ages presented by Great Lakes Children's Museum. IPL's Summer Reading program is every Weds. at 10:30 am, June 29 - Aug. 4. 231-276-6767.
Comments / 0