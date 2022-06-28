ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

"Dreams Beyond Reason: Prints by Emily Legleitner"

leelanauticker.com
 2 days ago

Emily's large-scale relief prints center on the complex relationships...

www.leelanauticker.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Robin Williams Put His Foot Down To Protect ‘Jumanji’ Child Actors

Still regarded as a comedy legend, Robin Williams found humor in countless situations for his audience. Sadly, inside, he was not quite privy to that same fountain of happiness and privately struggled with depression. However much he quietly struggled, though, he would not let his younger colleagues get tasked with more than they were supposed to handle. This was especially evident when filming Jumanji.
MOVIES
ARTnews

Sam Gilliam, Groundbreaking Artist Who Brought Abstraction Into the Third Dimension, Dies at 88

Click here to read the full article. Sam Gilliam, an influential painter whose canvases proposed new possibilities for abstraction, inspiring legions of artists, died on June 25 at 88. David Kordansky and Pace, Gilliam’s galleries, said the cause was kidney failure. Gilliam’s abstractions are unusual in that they are often sculptural, in essence suggesting that painting need not be two-dimensional. Working by methods in which his paint was allowed to roll down his canvas on its own accord, he embraced chance and relinquished control. “One of the things that must be a part of art, now that artists are multimedia and art...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Hidden gems bring a palace in Palermo back to life

When Dario Longo, a lawyer based in Milan, wanted to return to his hometown of Palermo he spent a long time searching for the right place. “I wanted to make peace with this beautiful, but hectic city with its hidden treasures,” he says. “I bought this house in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center#Cornwell Gallery
TheConversationAU

Light: Works from the Tate's Collection honours the body and its sensations – this is art which is meant to be felt

Review: Light: Works from The Tate’s Collection, ACMI The first room of Light: Works from The Tate’s Collection at Melbourne’s ACMI, begins, cannily, at the end of the Enlightenment – the period of the 17th and 18th centuries characterised by the emergence of the scientific method and the decline of the power of religious thinking. Beginning in the 18th century and winding up with work from the 21st, it is a show of some 70 works that surveys the many ways light has been important to artists as both the material and content of their work. ...
MELBOURNE, FL
Next Avenue

Letting Go of My Imperfect Art

Take these steps to heal from a 'creative wound' and learn to embrace your inner artist. If women of a certain age could be said to have BFFs (Best Friends Forever), then Alison is mine. She's the friend who serves as my sounding board, the friend who coached me through a long night of contractions, and eleven years later, stayed by my side as that same child underwent lifesaving surgery.
VISUAL ART
BBC

Forgotten sisters of WB Yeats step out of the shadows

A blue plaque on a house in Chiswick, London, commemorates three famous men who lived there. On it are John Butler Yeats, portrait painter, and sons Jack Yeats, the well-known artist, and William Butler Yeats, Nobel prize-winning poet. But what of their sisters, the forgotten Yeats women?. Sisters Elizabeth and...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Creative Bloq

I'm obsessed with these stunning Stranger Things 4 posters

Stranger Things Season 4 (or ST4) has turned the internet upside down with its terrifying storyline, incredible soundtrack and nostalgic '80s iconography. And with part 2 of the season to hit our screens this Friday, the show is celebrating with some amazing poster designs. The official Stranger Things social media...
TV & VIDEOS
Creative Bloq

4 accidental optical illusions that made us question reality

It's not hard to be a fan of optical illusions when they are so entertaining. And while some mind-bogglers have been meticulously designed and created, others are discovered by chance – just like these four accidental head-spinners. From levitating boats to three-headed deers, for this piece we have chosen...
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

The Forgotten Force Behind Your Photography

Visual weight is an often overlooked but essential component of your photographs. It influences how your pictures are viewed and is what drives your compositions. It is the force that draws your attention within an image but is often ignored by photographers. Every element in a photo has a different visual weight. Consequently, a picture’s various components work against each other. Each is vying for attention. In other words, we notice some things before others. It is why we compose shots in particular ways and decide what elements we include within the frame to ensure balance, flow, rhythm, and hierarchy. If we want compelling pictures, we can use our knowledge of visual weight to dictate how the viewer reads them.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Smithonian

The Secret Sounds of Notre-Dame’s Bells

Since the devastating fire in 2019, Paris’ Notre-Dame Cathedral has been closed. The beloved structure, which is over 850 years old, is not scheduled to reopen until 2024. But in the meantime, Bill Fontana is bringing the sounds of the cathedral’s bells—which survived the fire—to the public.
RELIGION
Hypebae

Queer Art Magazine 'Container Love' Takes Over Weekday in Europe

Berlin-based queer art magazine Container Love is set to take over Weekday this summer with an all-new exhibition and T-shirt collection. Titled “#VisibleLove,” the exhibition features works from renowned photographers that seek to promote the duality of human existence through the queer gaze. The exhibition will be displayed...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ARTnews

The Best Color Theory Books for Foundational Knowledge

Click here to read the full article. Delve deep into the wide world of color and make your compositions stronger with a crash course in color theory. As much a science as it is an art, color theory is a complex study that outlines prismatic relationships and how the human eye perceives the spectrum. The foundation of color theory is the color wheel, a diagram invented by Isaac Newton that maps the colors of the rainbow onto a circle. Color theory is especially concerned with the harmony of color combinations. It also identifies certain colors as primary, others as secondary,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy