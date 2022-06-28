Masterworks in Miniature Presents West Side Story

Click here to read the full article. There are many delights in “Brian and Charles,” the Sundance crowd-pleaser that tells the story of a lonely inventor and the robot he builds to keep him company, but one of its greatest is the attention to detail evident in every location inhabited by the characters. The charm and earnestness of the performances and screenplay are deepened and expanded by sets and props that tell a lifetime’s worth of stories; when we enter Brian’s cluttered home, overflowing with homemade contraptions and vintage furniture, there’s an enveloping sense of his uniqueness as well as...

HOME & GARDEN ・ 16 HOURS AGO