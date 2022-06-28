ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coolville, OH

Ronald (Ron) K. Nickoson

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald (Ron) K. Nickoson, 79, met his Savior on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on March 11, 1943, and was the son of Ross Nickoson and Josephine Kelley Nickoson. He met Bonnie Wines at the age of 14 and they were...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Belinda Bee Buckley

Belinda Bee Buckley, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away June 28, 2022. She was born in Washington, DC. May 5, 1952, the daughter of the late Raymond Edward and Jean Ann Root Buckley. She was a graduate of David Lipscomb University and received her Masters of Education Degree from West Virginia...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Howard L. Lockhart

Howard L. Lockhart, 68, of Pomeroy, OH passed away Monday June 27, 2022, at his residence. Memorial services, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lockhart family.
POMEROY, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Brennen Phillips

Brennen Patrick Phillips, 26, of Rock Cave, WV, passed away June 25, 2022, following a motor vehicle accident. Brennen was born March 16, 1996, at St Joseph’s Hospital in Parkersburg, WV. He was the son of Darren L. Phillips (Amy) of Washington and Tera M. Cutright (David) of Rock Cave. Brennen was a 2014 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. He was employed at Atlas Group LLC of Buckhannon, WV. Prior to moving to Rock Cave, Brennen had attended the Lubeck Community Baptist Church. Brennen loved hunting, fishing, ATV riding and living in the country.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Terry Lee Boop

Terry Lee Boop, 83, of Belpre, Ohio, died on June 23, 2022, at the Waterview Pointe in Marietta, Ohio. He was born March 23, 1939, in Brilliant, Ohio and was the son of the late Kenneth William and Martha Marie Carter Boop. He retired from E. I. DuPont in 1997 after 35 years of service. He had been a member of the Little Hocking Church of Christ. He was an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

JoDora Barrows

JoDora Barrows, 78, of Marietta, OH, passed away June 24th, 2022, after a lengthy illness. There will be a celebration of JoDora’s life (to be announced later) for family and friends and as JoDora wished, no viewing or funeral service (no flowers please). Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve JoDora’s family. Condolences may be sent to www.CawleyandPeoples.com.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Alexander Warren “Bud” Taylor

Alexander Warren “Bud” Taylor, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. A son of the late Philip and Elizabeth Koon Taylor, Bud was born November 12, 1929, in Wood County,. He graduated from P.H.S. in 1947 and Marietta College in 1951,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Laura Jean Swearingen

Laura Jean Swearingen, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away June 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. She was born April 30, 1939, in Clarksburg, WV a daughter of the late Michael L. and Mary K. Mathias Snodgrass. Laura Jean was a graduate of Parkersburg High School. She formerly taught at the DeSales Heights Montessori School, volunteered at Camden Clark Hospital and also at the Salvation Army. She was involved in the Friends of the Blennerhassett, a member of the Junior League of Parkersburg and was a long-time member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Herbert Marshall Boyles Sr.

Herbert Marshall Boyles Sr., 78, of Parkersburg, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence with family by his side. He was born June 9, 1944, in Kasson, WV, son of the late Darl Wilbert and Carrie Elizabeth Overfield Boyles. He served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a handyman and could fix anything. He enjoyed working on cars, listening to gospel music, junking, and he loved spending time with family. He is survived by his wife of forty five years, Dorothy Lee Synder Boyles; eight children, Debbie Haislep-Boyles and Charlie, Denzil Boyles and Peggy, Marshall S. Boyles, Scott Boyles and Nicky, Marvin Boyles, Marshall R. Boyles and Heather, Elizabeth Sturms and Robert all of Parkersburg, Valvie Boyles and Carlos, Moundsville; three sisters, Ethel Zucco, and Carol Yuras, both of Cleveland, OH, Rosa Waddell and Tony, Clendenin; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren he loved along with several nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his parents, Herb was preceded in death by his son, Herbert M. Boyles Jr.; four siblings, Valvie Boyles, Darl Boyles Jr, Denzil Boyles and Robert Boyles. Family and friends may call at Bartlett Funeral Home, 202 McGraw Ave., Grafton on Friday, July 1, 2022, from 10:00AM until the funeral hour at 2:00PM with Pastor Jimmy Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Philippi, WV with full Military Honors accorder by the Taylor County Honor Guard, and the United States Army Honor Guard. Online condolences can be made at www.bartlettfuneralhomewv.com Bartlett Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyles family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Cary Lee Schmidt

Cary Lee Schmidt, 62, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born December 27, 1959, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, the son of the late Gilbert D. Schmidt and MaryLou Best Schmidt of Harvey, North Dakota. Cary poured his heart into things that mattered...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood Magistrate

PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court June 24-26: * Cody Lee Adkins, 32, Mineral Wells, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without a inspection certificate and having expired registration and fined $350.50. * Herbert I. Mahar III, 37, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr.

David Franklin “Frank” Douglas Sr., 80, of Parkersburg, passed away June 25, 2022, at his residence. Graveside service, 1 p .m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Orlando Cemetery, Orlando, W.Va., with Pastor William “Delmas” Singleton officiating. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to have served the Douglas family.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta Riverfront Roar returning after pandemic hiatus

MARIETTA — The Marietta Riverfront Roar is coming back for its 20th year after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic. Tens of thousands of people are expected to converge on downtown Marietta July 8 to 10. Event Chairperson Carmen Taylor said they are expecting more people than...
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Charles Lee Cozart

Charles Lee Cozart, 77, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, in J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown. Graveside service, 2 p.m. Thursday, at Ravenswood Cemetery, Ravenswood, with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Condolences can be shared at castofuneralhome.com.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jerry P. Jones

Jerry P. Jones, 74, of Parkersburg, passed away June 26, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr.

Lawrence “Keith” Bays Jr., 38, of Vincent, Ohio, left this world unexpectedly, June 20, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Saturday July 2, 2022, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 8135 State Route 339, Vincent. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
VINCENT, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Edward Tim Kelly

Edward Tim Kelly, 75, of Harrisville, WV, passed away at home surrounded by his family June 26, 2022. Edward donated his body to science to the WVU Human Gift Registry. There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St., Parkersburg is honored to serve the Kelly family.
HARRISVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mineral Wells man makes appeal for church bells to ring

PARKERSBURG — Area churches are being encouraged to ring their bells at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 3, in observance of the Trinity and to call people “back to the church,” according to an organizer. “I am asking churches to participate because I feel since the COVID-19 pandemic...
MINERAL WELLS, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Marietta City Schools planned to interview four superintendent hopefuls

MARIETTA — The Marietta City Schools Board of Education was scheduled to interview four candidates for the district’s superintendent position Wednesday evening. There were 15 applicants for the job being vacated by Superintendent Will Hampton. After seven years at the helm of Marietta City Schools, he will take...
MARIETTA, OH

