Valerie Loureda is set to become the latest MMA fighter to take a shot at WWE stardom. The 23-year-old Miami native appeared on The MMA Hour today to confirm she had signed with WWE, and has been training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to prepare to join the promotion full-time next month. Fightful Select reported on June 1 that Loureda had taken part in a week-long tryout this spring and made a “great impression.” Loureda also hinted at career news yesterday on social media, tweeting that “my life will never be the same.” “I am now a WWE Superstar,” Loureda said...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO