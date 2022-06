Hailing from Delhi, Louisiana, Herdercine Nash graduated from Esther Toombs High School and studied Nursing at Howard Community College/EL Centro College. She’s a wife, mother and grandmother who’s been married for 62 years! Such a loving person, she was a mentor and source of support and inspiration to so many. If you didn’t know better, you would think that she was an alumnus of Southern University because she has been so supportive of the school. Also a loyal supporter of the Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Herdercine is known for being compassionate and knowledgeable. She doesn’t mince words and her opinion is valued.

