Wausau, WI – Stormy weather in Wausau caused an hour rain delay for the Chinooks (15-15) and Woodchucks (14-16) tonight, with first pitch being thrown at 7:30pm. The delay gave way to a back-and-forth game that saw plenty of lead changes throughout. Ultimately, a Matthias Haas solo home run in the top of the ninth inning would be the deciding run for the Chinooks, who went on to win and split the series against the Woodchucks.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO