Sharon Strickler — UPDATED

George Herman Schuster, 91, formerly of Claypool, passed away at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. He was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Gary, to Edna (Theil) and John Schuster. He was lovingly raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Ruth and William Schuster. He married the love of his life and best friend, Eileen Edith Jaeger, Feb. 1, 1956. They were blessed with three children and experienced the joy of becoming grandparents throughout their 66 years of marriage together before he passed away.

WARSAW, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO