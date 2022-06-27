ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

Sharon Strickler — UPDATED

By Stasia Hudak
 3 days ago

Sharon L. Strickler, 75, Tippecanoe Lake, died Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parkview...

George Schuster

George Herman Schuster, 91, formerly of Claypool, passed away at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. He was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Gary, to Edna (Theil) and John Schuster. He was lovingly raised by his Aunt and Uncle, Ruth and William Schuster. He married the love of his life and best friend, Eileen Edith Jaeger, Feb. 1, 1956. They were blessed with three children and experienced the joy of becoming grandparents throughout their 66 years of marriage together before he passed away.
WARSAW, IN
George Stinemetz

George Joseph Stinemetz, 82, Winamac, passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 2, 1939, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Albert Durant and Agnes Marie (Kleem) Stinemetz. George married Judy (Shannon) Tarble. June 23, 1984. Judy passed away Feb. 8, 2020. He is survived...
WINAMAC, IN
Mallice Halsey

Mallice Jay Halsey, 26, Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, died June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1995. He is survived by his parents and a brother, Shadd Jr. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Earl ‘Jr.’ Tudor Jr.

Earl Patrick “Jr.” Tudor Jr., 61, Wabash, died at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 18, 1960. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service, Wabash, is in charge of arrangements.
WABASH, IN
Tippecanoe, IN
Doris Stouffer

Doris Irene Stouffer, 86, Wabash, died at 7:45 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born July 2, 1935. She married Donald Stouffer on May 29, 1955; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Diane (Brad) DeWitte, Montgomery, Minn., Denise Stouffer, Dale (Kelly) Stouffer...
WABASH, IN
Verland ‘Dale’ O’Connor

Verland “Dale” O’Connor, 79, South Bend, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Jan. 28, 1943. He is survived by his life companion, Larry Stuckey, South Bend; sisters, Dorothy Arnett, North Liberty, Judy (Mike) Granning, Fort Wayne and Doris (Dennis) Groves, Plymouth.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Norma Hershberger

Norma Hershberger, 86, Goshen, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Majestic Care Healthcare. She was born Nov. 17, 1935. She married Vernon Hershberger in November 1954; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Beverly Rink, Goshen, Cindy (Kelly) McCarthy, Osceola, Deborah (Tony) Chupp, New Paris, Dennis...
GOSHEN, IN
Deborah ‘Debbe’ Bowman

Deborah K. “Debbe” (Cawby) Bowman, 71, Fort Wayne, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Dec. 6, 1950. She is survived by her significant other, Kevin Tsetse, Fort Wayne; and sister, Dawne Tatman, Berne. Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes is in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Treasure Gilmer

Treasure A. Gilmer, 74, Winona Lake, formerly of Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in her home. She was born Sep. 14, 1947. She married James Gilmer on Dec. 17, 1966; he survives. She is survived by her sons, Seth (Saundra) Gilmer, Columbia, S.C., Caleb (Dominique) Gilmer, Santa Maria, Calif....
WINONA LAKE, IN
Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. CommunityWide Federal Credit Union v. Total Recovery Services Inc. v. Kristin B. Dove, $1,483.43. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Ashley N. Hernandez, $9,975.61. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Marjanna Warstler

Marjanna Warstler, 80, Middlebury, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Elkhart Meadows Healthcare. She was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Goshen. She married Freddy Warstler on Aug. 29, 1970; he survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Monica (Rick) Trump, Fort Wayne and Dawn (Tony Bollas) Warstler, Goshen; two...
MIDDLEBURY, IN
Peggy Workman

Peggy D. (Baker) Workman, 90, North Manchester, died June 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 7, 1931. She married Richard ‘Dick’ Workman on June 8, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Kyle (Teri) Workman, Claypool; daughters, Kathy...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
Raquel Alcala

Raquel Alcala, 46, Ligonier, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022, at home. She was born Aug. 5, 1975, to Lazaro De Leon Campos and Ma Del Patrocinio Campos. She married Eddy B. Alcala October 31, 2013. She is survived by her husband, Eddy B. Alcala, Ligonier; her mother, Ma Del...
LIGONIER, IN
Edward ‘Ed’ Gottschalk

Edward Jay “Ed” Gottschalk, 58, Lagro, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Dec. 24, 1963. He is survived by three children, Lacy Gottschalk, Lagro, Austin Gottschalk, Platteville, Colo. and Noell Gottschalk, North Manchester; one grandson; and brothers and sisters, Brian (Stephanie) Gottschalk, Wabash, Lori (Troy) Vigar, Lagro, Michael (Tamie) Tucker, Wabash and Tammy (Scott) Siders, Lagro.
LAGRO, IN
April Greene

April Dawn Greene, 38, Liberty Mills, died May 30, 2022. She was born Dec. 4, 1983. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Kathy (Brainard) Greene; son, Alonzo Wayne Green, Liberty Mills; daughters, Franchesa Lynn Saucedo and Angelica Maria Saucedo, both of Liberty Mills; brother, Richard L. (Amanda Justice) Greene, Liberty Mills; and sister, Michelle (Corey) Neumann, Greentown.
LIBERTY MILLS, IN
Calvin ‘Jimmy’ Overholt — UPDATED

Calvin J. “Jimmy” Overholt, 69, Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in his home. He was born May 22, 1953. He married Karon Vermilyer on April 10, 1999; she survives. He is also survived by his seven daughters, Diana (Chris) Robbins, Eugene, Ore., Rita (Randy) Bruntz, Eugene, Ore., Shelly (Chris) Freytag, Springfield, Ore., Kristina Bales, Eugene, Ore., Chanda (Joshua) Clarke, Staunton, Va., Karlei (Daniel) Hill, Plymouth and Charis (Jeff) May, Plymouth; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diane Danbury, Patty Scordino and Steven Overholt.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Kort ‘Chris’ Walters

Kort Christopher ‘Chris’ Walters, 71, South Bend, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Rochester. Palmer Funeral Homes — Gusinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Julie Brommer

Julie Luann Brommer, 49, Columbia City, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at her home. She was born April 24, 1973. She married Randy Brommer on Oct. 24, 1992; he survives. She is also survived by her daughter, Lyndsey (Jacob) Beard; one granddaughter; mother, Gloria Pelfrey; sister, Janell (Steve) Wood; mother-in-law, Shirley Brommer; brother-in-law, Steven M. (Stephanie) Brommer; and sister-in-law, Stephanie (Brian) Brazel.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Virginia McFarland

Virginia R. McFarland, 96, Akron, died at 9:45 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born Jan. 12, 1926, in Kewanna, to the late Foster and Naomi (Leasure) Enyart. She married on March 27, 1948, in Kewanna, to Paul J. “Boone” McFarland; he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2005.
AKRON, IN
Terry Stewart

Terry R. Stewart, 70, Wabash, formerly of Brazil, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1952. He married Susan Shambaugh on Sep. 3, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Scott Stewart, Brazil and Shawn (Vicki) Stewart, Poland;...
WABASH, IN

