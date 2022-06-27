Sharon Strickler — UPDATED

Calvin J. “Jimmy” Overholt, 69, Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in his home. He was born May 22, 1953. He married Karon Vermilyer on April 10, 1999; she survives. He is also survived by his seven daughters, Diana (Chris) Robbins, Eugene, Ore., Rita (Randy) Bruntz, Eugene, Ore., Shelly (Chris) Freytag, Springfield, Ore., Kristina Bales, Eugene, Ore., Chanda (Joshua) Clarke, Staunton, Va., Karlei (Daniel) Hill, Plymouth and Charis (Jeff) May, Plymouth; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diane Danbury, Patty Scordino and Steven Overholt.
