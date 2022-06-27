ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Suzuki Unveils Special V-Strom 650XT To Celebrate MX Success - gallery

Top Speed
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake a look at this special V-Strom 650XT prepped by Suzuki to celebrate its...

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Gallery#Bespoke#Bike#Vehicles
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
BURBANK, CA
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Races Buick Grand National

These two titans clash in most epic fashion. We’ve been fans of the Buick Grand National for a long time, even before the general public suddenly became aware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing from the 80s. It’s a great muscle car, but we’ve been itching to see how one would stack up against a Dodge Hellcat. We’ve seen a Buick Grand National with a Hellcat engine, but seeing the two cars face off against each other would be entertaining. Finally our wish comes true in the video accompanying this article.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

New Ford Mustang Dark Horse Special Edition Goes To The Dark Side

Ford recently officially confirmed that the S650 Mustang (which will replace the current S550) will bring with it a six-speed manual transmission. We also know that the next Ford Mustang will launch with engines similar to those currently available for the pony car. But before the new model arrives, Ford will make the most of the outgoing generation with special editions and offers. We know this because, earlier this month, the Blue Oval reached out to fans asking them to come up with a name for its new Mustang package. Although no official comment on the subject has been made since then, CarBuzz has exclusively uncovered the winning name: Ford Mustang Dark Horse.
CARS
Top Speed

A Mini with a Hayabusa Engine Gives Nightmares To A Ford Mustang

Drag racing two very different vehicles usually result in a thrilling outcome. CarWow’s latest drag battle features an almost stock, Ford Mustang GT, and a classic Mini Cooper that has been heavily modified. At first glance, it hardly sounds like a fair race, but the Mini has dropped the standard blender in favor of a Hayabusa motorcycle engine. It seems like a classic race between horsepower and lightweight, in which the Mustang has a lot more engine displacement and horsepower while the Mini relies on lightness and high revs.
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Watch the world’s smallest rotary engine run at 30,000 rpm

Have you ever heard of the Wankel engine? It's a type of internal combustion engine that converts pressure into rotating motion via an eccentric rotary design. It's basically high power in a small, simple, and lightweight package. The Wankel engine offers more uniform torque, less vibration, and is more compact and weighs less for a given power than a reciprocating piston engine.
CARS
Motor1.com

Lifted Ford F-150 Lightning Looks Cool, But Loses A Lot Of Range

The new F-150 Lightning is an exciting offering for truck customers who want the practicality of a full-sized truck without the fuel consumption. Ford’s best-selling F-150 has entered the electric range with the new F-150 Lightning leading Ford’s charge towards an electric future. Although the F-150 Lightning is...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Distance To Empty Accuracy Should Be Industry Standard

We’ve all seen it: a warning light within the gauge cluster that alerts the driver to the fact that the vehicle is running low on fuel. When seeing this light, you should probably get to a gas station as soon as possible, but exactly how many miles of range are left in the tank? Most vehicles don’t give much more than the “low fuel” indicator and a needle pointing toward “E,” but Ford takes this warning a step further to let drivers know just how many miles they can go before fuel runs dry. Let us explain what we mean.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch The World's Fastest Production Trucks Go Drag Racing

Earlier this year, we saw the monstrous Ram TRX dethroned by the silent killer that is the Rivian R1T. Despite a mighty supercharged V8 and 702 horsepower, the all-American icon couldn't hold a candle to the 835-hp electric newcomer. The Rivian is one rapid truck, but will it be able to fend off a challenge from the latest electric truck, Ford's F-150 Lightning? Let's find out.
CARS
Motor1.com

Old Ford Maverick V8 With Lawn Mower Carb Takes On Hot Rod Power Tour

Back in early May, we featured an interesting video from YouTuber ThunderHead289, AKA Luke Finley. He's something of a wizard when it comes to engines, and he adapted a lawn mower carburetor to work on an old Ford 5.0-liter V8 engine in a 1970s Ford Maverick sedan. In short, the engine ran just fine, and the old car managed upwards of 40 mpg on the highway in a test run. But what about something a bit more ambitious?
GAS PRICE
MotorAuthority

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV revealed with Mercedes and Porsche vibes

The Prophecy concept has become real. On Tuesday, the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan was unveiled with a sleek design, fast-charging electrical architecture, and up to 320 hp. This is just the second act in Hyundai's Ioniq battery electric future. The prophecy: From concept to reality. While what underpins...
CARS
Top Speed

Jaguar’s Latest Plans Prove that Electric "Sports" SUVs are the Future

The Covid pandemic affected Jaguar sales very bad: in 2020 alone sales were down 13.6% when compared to the previous year. In fact, right now, the company’s lineup includes only five models, three of which are SUVs. Things will continue the same in the future, but on an all-electrical level. Jaguar plans to launch three new electric SUVs in the next few years, with pricing for the cheapest starting at £100,000 ($121,000 at the current exchange rates) - a price that will bring the brand into Bentley territory. Jaguar hopes to sell around 50,000-60,000 units a year, significantly increasing the sales figures of the brand.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy