Bonner County, ID

Bonner County News of Record - June 14, 2022

Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Baker, 57, of Lakewood, Washington, was arrested in the area of Harbison Lane in Sagle at 7:53 a.m. on charges of possession of a...

Bonner County Daily Bee

1 dead, 3 missing in boating accident

PRIEST RIVER — One person has died and three others are missing following a boating accident on the Pend Oreille River on Tuesday evening, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said emergency crews were advised just after 7 p.m. that a performance boat had...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Game warden comes to the rescue

Prest River’s “Run for the Berries” attracted quality runners this year in the five- and one-mile runs. Ninety-seven runners charged out from the starting line for a quick-paced race. The lead runner finished the first mile in 5:20. 30 Years Ago — 1992. Police hunt suspects.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Fire damages Zip's

COEUR d'ALENE - A fire early this morning damaged Zip's Drive In, 3675 N. Government Way. The blaze caused mostly smoke damage, said Craig Etherton, Coeur d'Alene Fire Department inspector. There were no injuries. He said the fire was reported about 6:45 by a passerby who saw smoke coming from...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No one injured in Spokane Valley fire

SPOKANE, Wash.– No one was injured in a commercial building fire in Spokane Valley early Tuesday morning. The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the fire at E Sprague and S Dollar Rd around 1:20 a.m. Crews quickly extinguished the flames and were able to contain the fire to...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
kmvt

FBI tracked Patriot Front prior to Coeur d’Alene arrests

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Additional details are coming to light on what led to the arrest of 31 men with ties to the Patriot Front in Coeur D’Alene earlier this month, as newly released documents show the FBI was involved in tracking the white supremacist group for over a year prior to their members’ arrests.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner Park swim area set to reopen

PRIEST RIVER — The Priest River Bonner Park swim area has reopened and the boat launch is scheduled to reopen Friday morning pending any unforeseen changes, Bonner County officials said. Bonner County Recreation Manager Pete Hughes said the department is advising swimmers and boaters to use extreme caution as...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SCSO investigating death in Smelterville

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a death at a residence on N. St. James Ave. in Smelterville. One female individual has been taken into custody for her suspected involvement. Sheriff Mike Gunderson tells the News-Press that more information will be released on Thursday, following the completion of...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
#Municipal Code#Sixth Avenue#Drug Possession#Euclid Avenue#Suicide#Bonner County News#Sheriff#E Third Street North
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 28, 2022

We Stock 3 Kinds of Twine. Priced by the Quantity You Buy. All Guaranteed to Satisfy. CO-OP GAS & SUPPLY CO., INC. 205 Fifth Ave., Sandpoint. (Note: in 2022, site of the Pie Hut and Marketplace Antiques). •••. COLBURN SCHOOL TO REMAIN OPEN. Based on the desires of school...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 29 2022

ORDER SETTING DATE FOR HEARING AND FOR NOTICE Case No. CV09-22-0794 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER In the Matter of the Estate of: MARY H. DAUGHARTY, Deceased. IT IS ORDERED that the hearing on Petitioner DAVID M. DAUGHARTY'S Petition for Summary Administration, filed on June 20, 2022, will be held on August 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM o'clock, before the Honorable Lori T. Meulenberg, in this Court, and that notice of such hearing be given to all interested persons in the manner required by the Idaho Uniform Probate Code. At the time of the hearing all interested persons must appear and show cause, if any they have, why the petition should not be granted. By Video Conference using Zoom: Meeting ID: 952 9959 2825; Password: 230536 DATED 06/23/2022 11:54 AM. /s/ Lori T. Meulenberg MAGISTRATE JUDGE Legal#4328 AD#543419 June 29, July 6, 13, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Right lane of westbound I-90 near Freya reopens

SPOKANE, Wash. — The right lane of westbound I-90 is back open near the Freya exit. It was blocked temporarily as firefighters put out a car fire. Drivers should be cautious through the area. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
SPOKANE, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXLY

Woman arrested after fleeing police, curbing car in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman who ran from deputies after committing several traffic violations was later arrested, saying she ran because of past misdemeanor charges. At around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies say they saw a woman pull into the Heritage Village Shopping Center parking lot with no headlights or taillights.
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fireworks, races, and parades, oh my!

▶️ Listen to this article now. Independence Day is full of tradition and celebration events throughout Bonner County celebrating the nation’s independence. From starting the morning by getting active in Clark Fork to watching the fireworks displays in Priest River, East Hope, or Sandpoint, the community will have no shortage of choices for the holiday.
SANDPOINT, ID
q13fox.com

2 teens shot after an overnight brawl in Northwest Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Two teenagers were shot after a large fight broke out at a popular sports complex in Northwest Spokane early Wednesday morning. According to the Spokane Police Department (SPD), at around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex at 5701 N. Assembly St. after receiving a 911 call about a large fight that led to a shooting.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

We hit Spokane’s all time high temperature one year ago

SPOKANE, Wash.– On June 29, 2021, weather instruments in Spokane recorded an all-time record high temperature of 109 degrees Fahrenheit. It would be the third straight day above 100° in the Lilac City and there would be a fourth the next day before the heat started to ease up.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

'It looked ridiculous': alleged miscommunication with power company leads to disfiguration of Spokane County couple's mature trees

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — We all love a good home or landscaping makeover, but the property owner tied to this one says it's created an eyesore he never wanted. He says what he thought would be a routine trimming of branches at the hands of a local power company instead resulted in disfiguration of three beloved trees.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Greater Sandpoint Chamber welcomes Bonner Title

SANDPOINT — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bonner Title to the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bonner Title is a title insurance and escrow company based in North Idaho. The company is the only locally owned North Idaho Title and escrow company who can make local...
SANDPOINT, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Bootleggers, moonshiners and rum runners

COEUR d’ALENE — Two words in bold, black, capitalized letters greet guests coming to The Museum of North Idaho’s new exhibit: “SALOON CLOSED.”. Below that, on a sign, it says “Due to national prohibition. Enter at your own risk.”. Despite the warning, people keep pushing...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

