SANDPOINT – After 19 years of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, this year’s race will likely be the final Jacey’s Race. Starting in 2001, Jacey’s Race, a non-profit and fundraiser, has worked to help children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The nonprofit has helped local youth and their families, starting with Jacey. At 4 years old, Jacey has diagnosed with a stage four Wilms tumor. A kidney cancer, Wilms tumors occur when immature kidney cells develop rapidly, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO