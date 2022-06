During May 2022, two anglers each caught and turned in a reward-tagged walleye from Lake Pend Oreille by participating in the angler incentive program. Their lucky catches earned each of them a payout of $1,000. Between gas prices and inflation, who doesn’t want to get paid that kind of money, especially when the check is won for time spent catching fish!

