Jacey's final race?

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0696 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Plaintiff, v. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840: You have been sued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0696. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840 and legally described as LOT 7 OF A PLAT OF KOOTENAI HEIGHTS AND A REPLAT OF LOTS 5 THROUGH 8 IN BLOCK 7 OF PLAT OF KOOTENAI, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 5 OF PLATS AT PAGE 88, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated: 6/6/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/ Michael Rosedale DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) TYLER S. WIRICK (SBN 7267) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4279 AD#540022 June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022.

