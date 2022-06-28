ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Jacey's final race?

By BEAUX WHITE EAGLE
Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDPOINT – After 19 years of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, this year’s race will likely be the final Jacey’s Race. Starting in 2001, Jacey’s Race, a non-profit and fundraiser, has worked to help children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The nonprofit has helped local youth and...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint Sharks host annual bake sale

The Sandpoint Sharks swim team, which has been performing exceptionally well over its last couple of competitions, is reaching out to the community. The annual Sandpoint Sharks swim team bake sale is set to take place on Saturday, July 2. The Sandpoint Sharks swim team's bake sale will take place...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fireworks, races, and parades, oh my!

▶️ Listen to this article now. Independence Day is full of tradition and celebration events throughout Bonner County celebrating the nation’s independence. From starting the morning by getting active in Clark Fork to watching the fireworks displays in Priest River, East Hope, or Sandpoint, the community will have no shortage of choices for the holiday.
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Fourth fun planned in community

A host of Fourth of July festivities are planned for the holiday. Eastport is hosting its 19th annual Fourth of July Parade at 1 p.m. All United States and Canadian residents are encouraged to participate or be a spector. The parade line-up starts at Frontier Trading at 12 p.m. A...
BONNERS FERRY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandpoint, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho Society
City
Sandpoint, ID
Sandpoint, ID
Society
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 30 2022

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0696 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Plaintiff, v. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840: You have been sued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0696. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840 and legally described as LOT 7 OF A PLAT OF KOOTENAI HEIGHTS AND A REPLAT OF LOTS 5 THROUGH 8 IN BLOCK 7 OF PLAT OF KOOTENAI, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 5 OF PLATS AT PAGE 88, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated: 6/6/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/ Michael Rosedale DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) TYLER S. WIRICK (SBN 7267) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4279 AD#540022 June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63, our dear mother, wife and friend sadly passed away in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Susan was born on August 9, 1958, in Albany, Oregon, to Virgil and Vera Baker. Susan married Dennis Creighton on June 22, 1976, in Albany. They made their home in Wasilla, Alaska, before moving to Sandpoint in 2002. She worked at Schweitzer Mountain Resort, both in payroll and at the “Outback.”
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - June 30, 2022

If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Jenkins
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 28, 2022

We Stock 3 Kinds of Twine. Priced by the Quantity You Buy. All Guaranteed to Satisfy. CO-OP GAS & SUPPLY CO., INC. 205 Fifth Ave., Sandpoint. (Note: in 2022, site of the Pie Hut and Marketplace Antiques). •••. COLBURN SCHOOL TO REMAIN OPEN. Based on the desires of school...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rebecca Diane Derrickson, 82

Rebecca Diane Derrickson, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Family services will be held at a later date. A Bonner County native, Rebecca was born in Priest Lake, Idaho, on March 10, 1940, the daughter of George and Madeline Gillis. She attended school in Priest River, Idaho. She lived in Sandpoint, Idaho, working as a CNA in health care. She had worked for the Sandpoint Manor, in home health and in hospice; retiring in 2009.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

POAC summer adult art classes now in session

When the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s board of directors decided to start offering adult art classes in their Joyce Dillon Studio, there was some skepticism that the program would be successful. Well, those doubters are now overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the positive responses from both the participating students and artist-teachers.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Volunteers#Childhood Cancer#Tumor#Jacey S Race
Bonner County Daily Bee

What has happened to you, Sandpoint?

What happened to you? You used to be so kind, independent, unafraid of your neighbors … but you're becoming suspicious, insulting, and aggressive … and based on unproven people; people you have never loved beside, who don't go to school, or fish, or hunt, or ski, with your families, some with whom you've shared for generations.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Greater Sandpoint Chamber welcomes Bonner Title

SANDPOINT — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bonner Title to the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bonner Title is a title insurance and escrow company based in North Idaho. The company is the only locally owned North Idaho Title and escrow company who can make local...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Love of horse takes teen to state honors

SANDPOINT — Kaira Whalen can't remember a time when she didn't love horses. She grew up living in town, riding a tricycle on the back porch and playing on a swing set in the yard. But she was fascinated by television shows about gardening and the rural lifestyle. As...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner Park swim area set to reopen

PRIEST RIVER — The Priest River Bonner Park swim area has reopened and the boat launch is scheduled to reopen Friday morning pending any unforeseen changes, Bonner County officials said. Bonner County Recreation Manager Pete Hughes said the department is advising swimmers and boaters to use extreme caution as...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Bonner County Daily Bee

Game warden comes to the rescue

Prest River’s “Run for the Berries” attracted quality runners this year in the five- and one-mile runs. Ninety-seven runners charged out from the starting line for a quick-paced race. The lead runner finished the first mile in 5:20. 30 Years Ago — 1992. Police hunt suspects.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane County spends $1.45M to expand park

(The Center Square) – Spokane County is spending $1.45 million to expand Palisades Park from 401 to 515 acres. The addition of 114 acres allows for a future trail and bridge connectivity between Palisades and Riverside State Park, according to county spokesperson Jared Webley. “The Rimrock to Riverside property...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Kellogg crowned world champion of pogo

19-year-old Sandpoint native Konner Kellogg was crowned world champion last weekend, a world champion of pogo. Kellogg collected two gold medals last weekend June 25-26, the “big air” gold medal, along with the best trick at the World Championships of Pogo in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania. Xpogo, the company that...
SANDPOINT, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy