Clark Fork, ID

Clark Fork couple faces burglary charges

By DANIEL RADFORD
Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLARK FORK — A Bonner County couple is facing multiple burglary charges following their arrest after a standoff last Wednesday. Jacob McKeever, 33, and Joanna Holderman, 26, both of Clark Fork, have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, according to a post on the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook...

