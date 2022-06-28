Clark Fork couple faces burglary charges

ORDER SETTING DATE FOR HEARING AND FOR NOTICE Case No. CV09-22-0794 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER In the Matter of the Estate of: MARY H. DAUGHARTY, Deceased. IT IS ORDERED that the hearing on Petitioner DAVID M. DAUGHARTY'S Petition for Summary Administration, filed on June 20, 2022, will be held on August 1, 2022 at 11:30 AM o'clock, before the Honorable Lori T. Meulenberg, in this Court, and that notice of such hearing be given to all interested persons in the manner required by the Idaho Uniform Probate Code. At the time of the hearing all interested persons must appear and show cause, if any they have, why the petition should not be granted. By Video Conference using Zoom: Meeting ID: 952 9959 2825; Password: 230536 DATED 06/23/2022 11:54 AM. /s/ Lori T. Meulenberg MAGISTRATE JUDGE Legal#4328 AD#543419 June 29, July 6, 13, 2022.

