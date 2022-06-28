ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner County, ID

Bonner County History - June 28, 2022

Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe Stock 3 Kinds of Twine. Priced by the Quantity You Buy. All Guaranteed to Satisfy. CO-OP GAS & SUPPLY CO., INC. 205 Fifth Ave., Sandpoint. (Note: in 2022, site of the Pie Hut and Marketplace Antiques). •••. COLBURN SCHOOL TO REMAIN OPEN. Based on the desires of...

Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 30 2022

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0696 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Plaintiff, v. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840: You have been sued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0696. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840 and legally described as LOT 7 OF A PLAT OF KOOTENAI HEIGHTS AND A REPLAT OF LOTS 5 THROUGH 8 IN BLOCK 7 OF PLAT OF KOOTENAI, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 5 OF PLATS AT PAGE 88, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated: 6/6/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/ Michael Rosedale DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) TYLER S. WIRICK (SBN 7267) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4279 AD#540022 June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Best Shot - June 30, 2022

If you have a photo that you took that you would like to see run as a Best Shot or I Took The Bee send it in to the Bonner County Daily Bee, P.O. Box 159, Sandpoint, Idaho, 83864; or drop them off at 310 Church St., Sandpoint. You may also email your pictures in to the Bonner County Daily Bee along with your name, caption information, hometown and phone number to news@bonnercountydailybee.com.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fireworks, races, and parades, oh my!

▶️ Listen to this article now. Independence Day is full of tradition and celebration events throughout Bonner County celebrating the nation’s independence. From starting the morning by getting active in Clark Fork to watching the fireworks displays in Priest River, East Hope, or Sandpoint, the community will have no shortage of choices for the holiday.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Greater Sandpoint Chamber welcomes Bonner Title

SANDPOINT — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bonner Title to the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bonner Title is a title insurance and escrow company based in North Idaho. The company is the only locally owned North Idaho Title and escrow company who can make local...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner Park swim area set to reopen

PRIEST RIVER — The Priest River Bonner Park swim area has reopened and the boat launch is scheduled to reopen Friday morning pending any unforeseen changes, Bonner County officials said. Bonner County Recreation Manager Pete Hughes said the department is advising swimmers and boaters to use extreme caution as...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint Sharks host annual bake sale

The Sandpoint Sharks swim team, which has been performing exceptionally well over its last couple of competitions, is reaching out to the community. The annual Sandpoint Sharks swim team bake sale is set to take place on Saturday, July 2. The Sandpoint Sharks swim team's bake sale will take place...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Game warden comes to the rescue

Prest River’s “Run for the Berries” attracted quality runners this year in the five- and one-mile runs. Ninety-seven runners charged out from the starting line for a quick-paced race. The lead runner finished the first mile in 5:20. 30 Years Ago — 1992. Police hunt suspects.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rebecca Diane Derrickson, 82

Rebecca Diane Derrickson, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Family services will be held at a later date. A Bonner County native, Rebecca was born in Priest Lake, Idaho, on March 10, 1940, the daughter of George and Madeline Gillis. She attended school in Priest River, Idaho. She lived in Sandpoint, Idaho, working as a CNA in health care. She had worked for the Sandpoint Manor, in home health and in hospice; retiring in 2009.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63, our dear mother, wife and friend sadly passed away in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Susan was born on August 9, 1958, in Albany, Oregon, to Virgil and Vera Baker. Susan married Dennis Creighton on June 22, 1976, in Albany. They made their home in Wasilla, Alaska, before moving to Sandpoint in 2002. She worked at Schweitzer Mountain Resort, both in payroll and at the “Outback.”
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Geezer Forum heads out into the Pine Street Woods

 People have been asking me in recent weeks when the Geezer Forum will get started again. My stock answer has been: Oct. 11 when we host our annual Medicare Enrollment Forum. But our new GF planning group decided to get a head start on Geezer Forum activities. Last week, the...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 14, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Baker, 57, of Lakewood, Washington, was arrested in the area of Harbison Lane in Sagle at 7:53 a.m. on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

3 missing, 1 killed in Tuesday boating accident

PRIEST RIVER — Three people remain missing after their boat capsized Tuesday on the Pend Oreille River near Thama. The body of a fourth person was recovered Wednesday morning near where the boat capsized, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said. The search for the missing boaters was suspended at...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jacey's final race?

SANDPOINT – After 19 years of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, this year’s race will likely be the final Jacey’s Race. Starting in 2001, Jacey’s Race, a non-profit and fundraiser, has worked to help children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The nonprofit has helped local youth and their families, starting with Jacey. At 4 years old, Jacey has diagnosed with a stage four Wilms tumor. A kidney cancer, Wilms tumors occur when immature kidney cells develop rapidly, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
SANDPOINT, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Hwy 95 constriction to pave southbound lane

BONNERS FERRY — After the Fourth of July holiday, construction on U.S. 95 will turn to paving the southbound lane in town. Work this season will focus on building a three-lane section featuring wider shoulders and sidewalks on both sides between Eisenhower Street and Alderson Lane, city officials said.
BONNERS FERRY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Timbers North 05 finishes 1-2 at Far West Regionals

The Timbers North 05 boys’ team competed at the Far West Regionals soccer tournament from June 20-23. The area’s finest young soccer players competed against the best teams from the western states during the three day tournament. The Timbers wrapped up the three-day playing field 1-2 in pool...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

POAC summer adult art classes now in session

When the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s board of directors decided to start offering adult art classes in their Joyce Dillon Studio, there was some skepticism that the program would be successful. Well, those doubters are now overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the positive responses from both the participating students and artist-teachers.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Clark Fork couple faces burglary charges

CLARK FORK — A Bonner County couple is facing multiple burglary charges following their arrest after a standoff last Wednesday. Jacob McKeever, 33, and Joanna Holderman, 26, both of Clark Fork, have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, according to a post on the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Stapleton named to Gonzaga dean's list

Bailey Stapleton, a resident of Sandpoint, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean's list for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.50 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

North Idaho Now podcast Episode 144: Headlines from 6/22 thru 6/28

The Route of the Hiawatha & Lookout Pass, Silver Corner Bar, North Idaho State Fair, Mad Bomber Brewing Company, Radio Brewing, Watts Appliance, Black Sheep Sporting Goods, Best Blinds & Awnings. In this episode of the North Idaho Now Podcast, Chanse Watson and Molly Roberts take you through the latest...
BONNER COUNTY, ID

