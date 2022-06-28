ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeur D'alene, ID

‘Our community needs us’

By KAYE THORNBRUGH
Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

 

Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 28 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Bonner County Zoning Commission will hold public hearings beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in the 1st Floor Conference Room of the Bonner County Administration Building, 1500 Highway 2, Sandpoint, Idaho, by Zoom teleconference, and YouTube Livestream to consider the following requests: File CUP0004-22 - Conditional Use Permit - Communications Tower. The applicants are requesting to construct and operate a 190' self-supporting tower housed in a 75' x 75' compound, including an 8' x 12' equipment building. The tower will be situated on a portion of parcel #RP0140200201A0A. The property is zoned split zoned Rural 5-acre and Industrial. The project is located off HWY 41 in a portion of Section 31, Township 54 North, Range 4 West, Boise Meridian, Bonner County, Idaho. File CUP0010-22 - Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility (Wastewater Treatment Facility). The applicants are requesting a Conditional Use Permit for a Public Utility Facility for provision of a wastewater treatment facility to 25 residential units. The 40.03 acre (approx.) subject parcel is located off of Camp Bay Road in Section 14, Township 56 North, Range 1 West, Boise Meridian, Idaho. File V0009-22 - Variance - Street Setback - Brandstetter. The applicant is requesting a 0 foot street setback to a public right of way where 25 feet is required. The parcel is zoned Rural 5 (R-5). The project is located off Riverside Rd in Section 27, Township 56N, Range 5W, Boise Meridian. If interested in participating, please visit our website for details at: bonnercountyid.gov/departments/planning/public-hearings Any person needing special accommodations to participate in the public hearing should contact the Bonner County Planning Department at (208) 265-1458 at least 48 hours before the hearing. **Written statements must be submitted to the planning department record no later than seven (7) days prior to the public hearing. Written statements not exceeding one standard letter sized, single spaced page may be submitted at the public hearing. Comments can be sent to the Bonner County Planning Department at 1500 Highway 2, Suite 208, Sandpoint, Idaho 83864; faxed to (866) 537-4935 or e-mailed to planning@bonnercountyid.gov. Additional information is available at the planning department. Staff reports are available at the planning department or may be viewed at www.bonnercountyid.gov prior to the scheduled hearing. Any affected person as defined by Idaho Code, Title 67, Chapter 65, may present an appeal to the Board of County Commissions from any final decision by the Bonner County Zoning Commission. (Bonner County Revised Code, Section 12-262) Legal#4325 AD#543012 June 28, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fireworks, races, and parades, oh my!

▶️ Listen to this article now. Independence Day is full of tradition and celebration events throughout Bonner County celebrating the nation’s independence. From starting the morning by getting active in Clark Fork to watching the fireworks displays in Priest River, East Hope, or Sandpoint, the community will have no shortage of choices for the holiday.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint Sharks host annual bake sale

The Sandpoint Sharks swim team, which has been performing exceptionally well over its last couple of competitions, is reaching out to the community. The annual Sandpoint Sharks swim team bake sale is set to take place on Saturday, July 2. The Sandpoint Sharks swim team's bake sale will take place...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 28, 2022

We Stock 3 Kinds of Twine. Priced by the Quantity You Buy. All Guaranteed to Satisfy. CO-OP GAS & SUPPLY CO., INC. 205 Fifth Ave., Sandpoint. (Note: in 2022, site of the Pie Hut and Marketplace Antiques). •••. COLBURN SCHOOL TO REMAIN OPEN. Based on the desires of school...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63, our dear mother, wife and friend sadly passed away in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Susan was born on August 9, 1958, in Albany, Oregon, to Virgil and Vera Baker. Susan married Dennis Creighton on June 22, 1976, in Albany. They made their home in Wasilla, Alaska, before moving to Sandpoint in 2002. She worked at Schweitzer Mountain Resort, both in payroll and at the “Outback.”
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Greater Sandpoint Chamber welcomes Bonner Title

SANDPOINT — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bonner Title to the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bonner Title is a title insurance and escrow company based in North Idaho. The company is the only locally owned North Idaho Title and escrow company who can make local...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jacey's final race?

SANDPOINT – After 19 years of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, this year’s race will likely be the final Jacey’s Race. Starting in 2001, Jacey’s Race, a non-profit and fundraiser, has worked to help children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The nonprofit has helped local youth and their families, starting with Jacey. At 4 years old, Jacey has diagnosed with a stage four Wilms tumor. A kidney cancer, Wilms tumors occur when immature kidney cells develop rapidly, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Game warden comes to the rescue

Prest River’s “Run for the Berries” attracted quality runners this year in the five- and one-mile runs. Ninety-seven runners charged out from the starting line for a quick-paced race. The lead runner finished the first mile in 5:20. 30 Years Ago — 1992. Police hunt suspects.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - June 14, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. William Baker, 57, of Lakewood, Washington, was arrested in the area of Harbison Lane in Sagle at 7:53 a.m. on charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner Park swim area set to reopen

PRIEST RIVER — The Priest River Bonner Park swim area has reopened and the boat launch is scheduled to reopen Friday morning pending any unforeseen changes, Bonner County officials said. Bonner County Recreation Manager Pete Hughes said the department is advising swimmers and boaters to use extreme caution as...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

SCSO investigating death in Smelterville

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating a death at a residence on N. St. James Ave. in Smelterville. One female individual has been taken into custody for her suspected involvement. Sheriff Mike Gunderson tells the News-Press that more information will be released on Thursday, following the completion of...
SMELTERVILLE, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Law enforcement searching for shooting suspect

ST. MARIES – Law enforcement officials from several agencies are attempting to locate a man that is believed to be responsible for a shooting death in St. Maries earlier today. Sources close to the situation tell the News-Press that the suspect is identified as Lonnie Layman of St. Maries....
SAINT MARIES, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

St. Maries shooting suspect arrested

ST. MARIES – The primary suspect of Wednesday morning's shooting in St. Maries that left one man dead has been taken into custody. Idaho State Police confirms that Lonnie Layman was arrested by troopers Wednesday night in the Calder area of Shoshone County following a multiagency search effort. The...
SAINT MARIES, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

1 dead, 3 missing in boating accident

PRIEST RIVER — One person has died and three others are missing following a boating accident on the Pend Oreille River on Tuesday evening, according to the Bonner County Sheriff's Office. BCSO Undersheriff Ror Lakewold said emergency crews were advised just after 7 p.m. that a performance boat had...
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Clark Fork couple faces burglary charges

CLARK FORK — A Bonner County couple is facing multiple burglary charges following their arrest after a standoff last Wednesday. Jacob McKeever, 33, and Joanna Holderman, 26, both of Clark Fork, have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, according to a post on the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
CLARK FORK, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Stapleton named to Gonzaga dean's list

Bailey Stapleton, a resident of Sandpoint, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University dean's list for spring semester 2022. Students must earn a 3.50 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along...
SANDPOINT, ID

