ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Mitchell honored for academic achievements

Bonner County Daily Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandpoint Elks Lodge No. 1376 recently announced Josie Mitchell as a student of the month for Lake Pend Oreille High School. To be selected as an Elks student of the month, students must meet guidelines for character, citizenship, service, scholarship and leadership. The Elks actively seek to reward youth...

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

POAC summer adult art classes now in session

When the Pend Oreille Arts Council’s board of directors decided to start offering adult art classes in their Joyce Dillon Studio, there was some skepticism that the program would be successful. Well, those doubters are now overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the positive responses from both the participating students and artist-teachers.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Sandpoint Sharks host annual bake sale

The Sandpoint Sharks swim team, which has been performing exceptionally well over its last couple of competitions, is reaching out to the community. The annual Sandpoint Sharks swim team bake sale is set to take place on Saturday, July 2. The Sandpoint Sharks swim team's bake sale will take place...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Geezer Forum heads out into the Pine Street Woods

 People have been asking me in recent weeks when the Geezer Forum will get started again. My stock answer has been: Oct. 11 when we host our annual Medicare Enrollment Forum. But our new GF planning group decided to get a head start on Geezer Forum activities. Last week, the...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Jacey's final race?

SANDPOINT – After 19 years of helping children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses, this year’s race will likely be the final Jacey’s Race. Starting in 2001, Jacey’s Race, a non-profit and fundraiser, has worked to help children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. The nonprofit has helped local youth and their families, starting with Jacey. At 4 years old, Jacey has diagnosed with a stage four Wilms tumor. A kidney cancer, Wilms tumors occur when immature kidney cells develop rapidly, according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.
SANDPOINT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
City
Sandpoint, ID
State
Minnesota State
Sandpoint, ID
Education
KIVI-TV

Collecting water for the christening of the future U.S.S Idaho submarine

MCCALL, Idaho — The U.S.S. Idaho is expected to be christened in the fall of 2023, christening is a time honored Navy tradition which marks the beginning of a ships life. The nuclear submarine that is part of the Virginia Class continues to be built, but in the mean time the Idaho Commissioning Committee has something special planned for the christening ceremony.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Greater Sandpoint Chamber welcomes Bonner Title

SANDPOINT — The Greater Sandpoint Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Bonner Title to the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Bonner Title is a title insurance and escrow company based in North Idaho. The company is the only locally owned North Idaho Title and escrow company who can make local...
SANDPOINT, ID
signalamerican.com

Sarah Jensen crowned as Miss Idaho

Miss Idaho 2022, Sarah Jensen is looking forward to the next year of serving the state and representing Idaho at Miss America this December.  One of Jensen’s first appearances as Miss Idaho was the National Oldtime Fiddlers’ Parade, and Jensen felt so grateful to be able to have the experience of appearing in her hometown so shortly after being crowned. Jensen shared that the dream of becoming Miss Idaho started right here in Weiser, and she feels in her heart she never would have had this opportunity without this community.
WEISER, ID
livelytimes.com

Blues festivals amp up in Idaho and Montana

After a pandemic lapse, blues festivals are back in July and August, beginning with the Historic Wallace Blues Festival, July 8-10. Also on tap are festivals in Noxon, Hot Springs, Libby and Billings. Wallace, the historic mining town just over Lookout Pass in Idaho, offers a great venue for the...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Sandpoint Elks Lodge#Hoop Shoot#Lpo#Diesel
Bonner County Daily Bee

Timbers North 05 finishes 1-2 at Far West Regionals

The Timbers North 05 boys’ team competed at the Far West Regionals soccer tournament from June 20-23. The area’s finest young soccer players competed against the best teams from the western states during the three day tournament. The Timbers wrapped up the three-day playing field 1-2 in pool...
SANDPOINT, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63

Susan Melissa Creighton, 63, our dear mother, wife and friend sadly passed away in Sandpoint, Idaho, on Saturday, December 18, 2021. Susan was born on August 9, 1958, in Albany, Oregon, to Virgil and Vera Baker. Susan married Dennis Creighton on June 22, 1976, in Albany. They made their home in Wasilla, Alaska, before moving to Sandpoint in 2002. She worked at Schweitzer Mountain Resort, both in payroll and at the “Outback.”
SANDPOINT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Biz Buzz: Local distillery celebrating 10 years of producing vodka from Idaho potatoes

DRIGGS – Good ideas often come at the most unexpected times, and in Lea and Bill Beckett’s case, it happened over a glass of vodka. It was 2010, and the Driggs couple had been sitting on a 4-acre parcel of land off Idaho Highway 33 that they’d bought three years before. They’d originally planned to build a hotel, but the recession brought that to a halt.
DRIGGS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Bonner County Daily Bee

Legals for June, 30 2022

SUMMONS FOR PUBLICATION ON COMPLAINT FOR JUDICIAL FORECLOSURE AND DECLARATORY RELIEF Case No. CV09-22-0696 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BONNER WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A., Plaintiff, v. THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH; AND DOES 1 THROUGH 20, et al., Defendants. TO: DEFENDANTS THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARK A. KRESCH AKA MARK ALLEN KRESCH and DOES 1 through 20, inclusive, including all parties with an interest in and/or residing in real property commonly known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840: You have been sued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., the Plaintiff, in the District Court in and for the County of Bonner, Idaho, Case No. CV09-22-0696. The nature of the claim against you is an action for declaratory relief and judicial foreclosure of the real property currently known as 501 HUMBIRD ST., KOOTENAI, IDAHO 83840 and legally described as LOT 7 OF A PLAT OF KOOTENAI HEIGHTS AND A REPLAT OF LOTS 5 THROUGH 8 IN BLOCK 7 OF PLAT OF KOOTENAI, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN BOOK 5 OF PLATS AT PAGE 88, RECORDS OF BONNER COUNTY, IDAHO. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case Number and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at 215 S. 1st Ave., Sandpoint, ID 83864, (208) 265-1432, and serve a copy of your response on the Plaintiff's attorney, SYDNEY K. LEAVITT, at ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP, 3597 E. Monarch Sky Ln., Ste. 240 Meridian, ID 83646. A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish for legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. Dated: 6/6/2022 CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT By: /s/ Michael Rosedale DEPUTY Attorneys for Plaintiff WELLS FARGO BANK, N.A. CASPER J. RANKIN (SBN 9107) TYLER S. WIRICK (SBN 7267) SYDNEY K. LEAVITT (SBN 8933) ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP 3597 E. MONARCH SKY LN., STE. 240 MERIDIAN, ID 83646 Telephone: (208) 908-0709 Facsimile: (858) 726-6254 E-mail: sleavitt@aldridgepite.com Legal#4279 AD#540022 June 9, 16, 23, 30, 2022.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - June 28, 2022

We Stock 3 Kinds of Twine. Priced by the Quantity You Buy. All Guaranteed to Satisfy. CO-OP GAS & SUPPLY CO., INC. 205 Fifth Ave., Sandpoint. (Note: in 2022, site of the Pie Hut and Marketplace Antiques). •••. COLBURN SCHOOL TO REMAIN OPEN. Based on the desires of school...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
MIX 106

Utah and Idaho Make Awesome Top 10 National Ranking

The Beehive State and the Gem State are holding their own against the odds. Utah, you're no stranger to the national spotlight, so we'll elaborate a bit more on Idaho up-front. If we had to guess, Idaho's influx of newcomer-transplants over the last seven years has thrust the Gem State...
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Rebecca Diane Derrickson, 82

Rebecca Diane Derrickson, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Family services will be held at a later date. A Bonner County native, Rebecca was born in Priest Lake, Idaho, on March 10, 1940, the daughter of George and Madeline Gillis. She attended school in Priest River, Idaho. She lived in Sandpoint, Idaho, working as a CNA in health care. She had worked for the Sandpoint Manor, in home health and in hospice; retiring in 2009.
SANDPOINT, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Woman who may have been oldest person in Idaho dies at 109

A woman who loved root beer, high heels, having her hair and nails done and who may have been the oldest living person in Idaho, died Saturday at the age of 109. Tasha Carper, of Lewiston, Dielman’s granddaughter, said Dielman, who was living at Royal Plaza, tested positive for COVID-19 on June 13. Carper said Dielman apparently recovered and was released from quarantine Friday but before she and her sister, Debbie McLean, could get permission to visit her, Dielman died.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Scorching temperatures in southern Idaho bring burn risks

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bright, sunny days are often invitations for you and your children to head outdoors. But, as the sun’s rays beat down, what began as a fun day on the playground can quickly become dangerous. “Kids can actually overheat so much faster than adults...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

‘Our community needs us’

COEUR d’ALENE — After the arrest of 31 white nationalists allegedly en route to riot at a Pride celebration in Coeur d'Alene City Park, the community has called upon the group that fought back against white supremacists who once sought to turn North Idaho into a homeland for hate.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho Restaurant Named One of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurants in America

Nestled in a city that is home to 791 residents, this locally owned restaurant is among an elite list of places worth pulling off major freeways to enjoy!. 24/7 Tempo put together a list of the Best Hidden Gem Restaurant in Every State and the choice for Idaho is in one of our state’s most interesting small towns - Wallace. The once booming silver mining town proclaimed itself the “Center of the Universe” in 2004, because no one could prove that it wasn’t. According to Atlas Obscura, They installed a manhole cover to prove it and designed it to include initials of the towns four main mines that resulted in producing over 1.2 billion dollars in silver.
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy